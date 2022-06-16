US Defense Secy Urges Nations To Deliver Military Support To Ukraine Without Losing Hope

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III convened the third meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Belgium with at least 50 countries on Wednesday. Austin, who landed in Brussels on Tuesday, urged the attending nations to "not lose steam" in their efforts to supply Ukraine with the means to defend itself from the Russian invasion. He affirmed that more than 45 nations gathered at NATO headquarters and pointed out that the stakes are too high to fail in this effort.

During the meeting, the top US defence official sat beside Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and stressed that the war-ravaged country has been facing a pivotal moment on the battlefield and added, "We're seeing what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned us about: after failing to take Kyiv and after reassessing its combat aims, Russia has shifted its focus to the Donbass."

He underscored how Russian forces have changed their target from the Ukrainian capital to Donbass and appealed to the world leaders to supply more lethal weapons to Ukraine in order to defend its sovereignty and its citizens. "Russia continues to indiscriminately bombard Ukraine's sovereign territory and recklessly endanger Ukrainian civilians. So, we must intensify our shared commitment to Ukraine's self-defence. And we must push ourselves even harder to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself, its citizens and its territory," said the US Defence Secretary. Austin noted that the unprovoked Russian attack on Ukraine is not just a danger to that nation, but to European security and the global rules-based international order that has worked so well since World War II.

US provides Harpoon launchers to bolster Ukraine's coastal defence

He said that the United States has already provided Ukraine with howitzers, Javelins, ammunition, unmanned aerial systems, Mi-17 helicopters, counter artillery radars, tactical vehicles and electronic jamming equipment. Austin also informed that the US is also providing proper training to Ukrainian forces on new capabilities they received from America and the UK. The US defence official also confirmed that the Biden administration and allies are providing Harpoon launchers and missiles to bolster Ukraine's coastal defence.

According to Austin, the UK is providing M270 multiple-launch rocket systems and training to help Ukraine defend the Donbas. "Several of our allies and partners are providing howitzers and artillery ammunition," he said. "Other forms of military assistance — from tanks to helicopters — continue to flow into Ukraine," added Austin.

Image: US Department of Defence