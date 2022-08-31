US Delegation Concludes Ukraine Visit; Discusses Russia’s War Crimes With Zelenskyy

As the ruthless war batters Ukraine with no signs of the conflict ceasing anywhere in sight, the United States Senate delegation, which included Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Republican Rob Portman, travelled to the war-torn nation's Bucha, Irpin, as well as Hostomel towns in Kyiv region. US Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Rob Portman (R-OH), who co-chairs the Senate Ukraine Caucus and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, issued statements after returning from a trip to Ukraine where they visited senior Ukrainian officials, conducted an hour-long meeting with embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

According to a press release, the Senators received a firsthand experience of Russia's illegal, unprovoked, and brutal war on Ukraine during their visit. They further reaffirmed the commitment of the US to Kyiv, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and other partners in the region.

Furthermore, the Senators went to Bucha and Irpin the locations of horrifying Russian crimes earlier this spring. They also travelled to Hostomel Airport, the site of an important and early Ukrainian victory over the Russian troops.

It is to note that this trip to Ukraine is Senator Portman’s eighth visit and “the third one the two senators have taken to the region this year, as per the release. In the month of January, Senators Portman and Klobuchar visited Ukraine as part of a larger Senate group, while, in March, they travelled to Poland and spoke with diplomats, humanitarians, and refugees who had fled the violence in Ukraine.

Senators talks about their trip to Ukraine

Senator Rob Portman said, “Our trip to Kyiv not only offered the opportunity to witness the steadfast resolve of the people but also the leadership of President Zelenskyy and his team.” He further added, “Now more than ever the United States must stand with our ally Ukraine to send the message to Russia and the world that we will not stand by while sovereign countries are invaded.” He even praised the “courage and bravery” of the Ukrainians who are resisting the Russian aggression.

Now more than ever the United States must stand with our ally Ukraine to send the message to Russia and the world that we will not stand by while sovereign countries are invaded. Ukraine deserves to be free and we will not stop until Russian troops are out of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1dRfOKh9Fh — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 30, 2022

In addition to this, Senator Klobuchar noted that they met with President Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Reznikov to talk about the war's progress and the United States continued military, humanitarian, as well as economic support. They even discussed a number of urgent matters, including Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Senator said, “They will not be beaten down by Putin’s evil, and the U.S. and our allies must continue to support Ukraine as it stands up to Russia,” as per the release.

I went to Ukraine with Senator Portman to meet with President Zelenskyy and discuss the status of the war and American aid. Ukraine’s resistance to Putin’s barbarism has inspired the world. I’m more committed than ever to supporting their fight for democracy and sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/bVes7myGbR — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, during the Senators’ visit, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy gave a thorough explanation of the circumstances at the front. In this context, the President emphasised the significance of American security aid and the necessity for its continuance and expansion. The President also made a point by saying that Ukraine has trustworthy control over any weaponry and military hardware it receives from allies abroad, as per a statement from the Ukrainian President’s office.

(Image: Twitter/ @senrobportman)