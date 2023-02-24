US Delegation Urges OSCE To Host Meetings In States Against Russia's War In Ukraine

The United States delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Thursday recommended that the assembly hold its meetings in OSCE member countries that are willing to prevent Russia from participating. The delegation has pledged to prevent Russia's "offensive propaganda" from being unopposed in the OSCE or any other global platform.

"The world must hold Russia accountable for its aggression and for the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide it is committing against the people of Ukraine," the delegation said on February 23 in a statement. The delegation said that they were "committed to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine and seek restitution from Russia to this end".

The parliamentary assembly of the OSCE began a two-day meeting in Vienna on Thursday during which there was strong condemnation of Russia's involvement in the war in Ukraine. The delegation from Ukraine boycotted the meeting. Despite calls from many countries to ban Russian delegates from attending, Austria granted visas to several Russian delegates. This decision was widely criticized, including by senior US lawmakers, reported RadioFreeEurope.

“To the people of Ukraine: as you suffer Russia’s attacks on your cities and fight the aggressor in the battlefield, know that you are never alone in your courageous struggle for a secure and democratic future. As missiles rain down and the lights go out, and as you mourn all those you have lost, we mourn with you and share your fight for Ukrainian victory. You have our admiration and above all, our gratitude, as we remain resolutely at your side in solidarity and partnership.”

The gathering of representatives from the 57-member pan-European security body, the OSCE, is being boycotted by Ukraine and Lithuania. This marks the first official visit of members of the Russian State Duma to the European Union since being sanctioned for supporting the war in Ukraine. The members were sanctioned for voting in favour of seizing the four Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya.

The US delegation led by Senator Ben Cardin met with Mykyta Poturaiev, Ukraine’s Head of Delegation and additional representatives of the Ukrainian Rada in Vienna, Austria, along with the Heads of Delegation of Canada, Estonia, France, Latvia, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The leaders in attendance "pledged their sustained and steadfast support for Ukraine to counter Russian aggression".