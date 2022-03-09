In a bid to deter Russia's offensive against Ukraine, Poland on Tuesday said that it is ready to hand over its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, it added that the aircraft would be delivered only to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, leaving the decision to deliver them to Ukraine up to the US and NATO alliance. As the announcement came as a surprise for the US officials, they quickly rejected the idea as Pentagon stated the proposal of sending fighters from a US/NATO base “to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”

“It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it. We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

Warsaw proposed to hand over Russian-made MiG warplanes to the US

Poland's ministry of foreign affairs in a statement informed that Warsaw "is ready to deploy - immediately and free of charge- all their MiG-29 jets" at US' disposal. In addition, Warsaw also urged Washington to provide "used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities", which Poland is ready to purchase.

As per reports, Warsaw proposed to hand over Russian-made MiG warplanes to the US for further transferring them to Ukraine. The public proposal made by Warsaw was not consulted with Washington, a senior US state department official told the Financial Times, adding that accepting the Polish proposition could pull the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) directly into the war.

US rejects Poland's offer

Poland's plane offer also faced a major setback as Pentagon spokesperson Kirby declared that scheme was "not tenable." He underscored that Washington is not clear about the "substantive rationale" for the proposal. "We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” FT quoted.

"The prospect of fighter jets at the disposal of the US' departing from US-NATO base in Germany, to fly into air space that is contested with Russia over Ukraine, raise a serious concern for the entire NATO alliance," said Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby.

According to a US official, Warsaw initially proposed the idea of a plane swap to the US, in an attempt to help Ukraine as well as enhance Polish air defence. It included the replacement of MiGs with US-built F-16 fighters. US senior state department official involved with the Ukraine policy, Victoria Nuland, at the Senate hearing on Tuesday, informed that she had "no knowledge" of the plan to use the US as an intermediary. "To my knowledge, it was not pre-consulted with us," Nuland said. Meanwhile, Kirby maintained that the US will discuss the offer made with Polish ministers.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy calls for negotiations to stop conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called for negotiations to stop the conflict. Addressing the British Parliament over a video call, Zelenskyy said, "the war must be stopped. We need to sit down at the negotiating table, but for honest substantive talks." With the military conflict turning bloodier, at least 61 hospitals have been destroyed in Ukraine, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko informed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in a major response to the Russian attack, the US imposed its most significant economic sanctions by banning Russian oil and natural gas imports. Zelenskyy dialed US President Joe Biden to appreciate his decision, saying he is "thankful for US and POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine." On the other hand, major US-based fast food joints Starbucks and McDonald's have announced the temporary closure of their operations in Russia.

(Image: AP)