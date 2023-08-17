US Denounces Russian Drone Attack On Ukrainian Grain Depot, Calls It 'unacceptable'

Slamming the recent Russian drone attack on Ukrainian ports in Odesa and calling it “unacceptable”, the US called on Moscow to “immediately return” to the Black Sea Grain initiative. The statement comes from the US principal deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, after Russia attacked the Ukrainian grain port. He said the Russian President “doesn’t care” about global food security and this attack would further increase the global food crisis.

On August 16, Russia pounded grain storage facilities and ports along the Danube River with drones. Notably, Ukraine has been relieving on the alternative transport route to Europe, after Russia broke off a key wartime shipping agreement using the Black Sea. Taking to Telegram, head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper said, "The main target is port and grain infrastructure in the south of the region" on the Danube.

US condemns the drone attack

Addressing the press briefing, US Spokesperson Vedant Pade further said, “The United States condemns Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure and calls for Russia to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative." "Today we are learning that multiple Russian drone attacks damaged warehouses and granaries in a Ukrainian port on the Danube near the Romanian border," he added.

He highlighted the previous Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in Odesa, Reni and Izmail, adding that the escalation from the Russian side has demonstrated that they want to stop grain and food products from reaching those who need it most throughout the world, which is “unacceptable”.

He went on to say that Russia's actions would affect all those around the world who are most vulnerable to food insecurity and the Ukrainian farmers. "Russia's attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities have destroyed hundreds of thousands of Ukraine's grain,” said Patel.

Notably, Ukraine’s economy has declined because of the war as Kyiv is heavily dependent on farming and agricultural exports of wheat, barley and sunflower oil.