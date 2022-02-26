In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Friday ordered the deployment of additional forces in Europe and allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to "augment capabilities" against Moscow's aggressive actions. Reaffirming commitment to collective defense and Transatlantic security, Biden discussed shared interests in a virtual meeting with NATO allies.

Biden also welcomed NATO's plan to activate defensive moves and elements of the NATO Response Force to push back Russia. The bolstered move to deter Russian aggression is aimed at strengthening "collective posture," the US President asserted. In addition, he also appreciated increased land and air forces deployment to the eastern flank of Europe and maritime forces from the High North to the Mediterranean Sea, White House informed.

"Our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad. I have ordered the deployment of additional forces to augment our capabilities in Europe to support our NATO Allies," Biden said as per White House.

Recently, Biden ordered additional reinforcement of 7,000 troops to Germany in response to Russia's unilateral recognition of two Ukrainian rebels-held break-away regions- Donetsk and Luhansk and Putin's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. On Friday, the NATO allies meeting with Biden came after leaders of the international military bloc announced more weapons supply for Ukraine, in addition to air and defence systems. As per Sputnik, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, the Pentagon and CIA advisors trained the Ukrainian military to place rocket-propelled artillery systems in residential areas.

NATO will uphold its Open Door Policy: Biden

Speaking with the leaders of NATO nations, Biden also reiterated that the international military alliance will uphold its 'Open Door Policy', allowing any European state with shared values to join. Noting the participants of the convention, Biden touted, "We were joined today by our close partners Sweden, Finland, and the European Union. President Putin has failed in his goal of dividing the West."

"NATO is as united and resolute as it’s ever been, and NATO will maintain its Open Door to those European states who share our values and who one day may seek to join our Alliance," Joe Biden said.

"As we navigate this crisis, we pledged to work even more closely together in our defense of freedom and the democratic values that imbue our Alliance with purpose and power," he added.

Shortly after the NATO convention, Biden discussed the developments in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Conveying ongoing humanitarian, economic, and security support provided by the US, Biden commended the "brave actions" of the citizens in the ex-Soviet nation fighting to defend the country.

(Image: AP)