US Dismisses Iran's Claim Of Not Supplying Drones To Russia After War Broke Out In Ukraine

A US diplomat has accused Iran of lying yet again after it finally admitted that it provided a few combat drones to Moscow before the Russia-Ukraine war began on February 24. According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, said that Tehran also supplied the weapons to Moscow during the summer, long after the conflict started.

“Confronted with evidence, they need a new policy, not a new story,” Malley said, adding that Iran has also deployed its military forces in Ukrainian regions that have been occupied by Russia. “Iran didn’t give a limited number of drones before the war. They transferred dozens just this summer & have military personnel in occupied Ukraine helping Russia use them against Ukrainian civilians,” he wrote on Twitter.

Initially, Iran maintained an adamant stance and refuted allegations of drone supply to Russia, until November 5, when Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian admitted that "We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Sky News reported. Previously, the minister had told Ukraine that if it “has any documents in their possession that Russia used Iranian drones in Ukraine,” it should “provide them to us.”

Zelenskyy addresses Iran's claims on drone supply

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denied Iran’s recent claims in a video address and said that Ukrainian forces had shot down 11 drones on Friday. “If Iran continues to lie about the obvious, it means the world will make even more efforts to investigate the terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes and what Russia pays Iran for such cooperation,” Zelenskyy said, according to The Guardian.

Oleg Nikolenko, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson, also addressed the issue and said that Iran must understand that partaking in Russia's hostility against Ukraine in the war will reap far more repercussions than the benefits it aims to receive by supporting the soviet nation. “Iran should realise that the consequences of complicity in the crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine will be much larger than the benefits of Russia’s support," he said.