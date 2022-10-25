US Dismisses Prospect Of Direct Talks With Russia Without Ukraine; 'War Will End If...'

The United States on Monday dismissed the prospects of holding "any direct talks" with Russia, without Ukraine's involvement or say. This came as nearly 30 House Democrats reportedly wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden asking him to broker truce to months-long conflict, taking a more diplomatic path forward. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, at a presser on Monday, said that no dialogue can be held with Russia without Ukraine's participation. Kyiv must be part of any future negotiations, he told reporters.

'We’ve been very clear..': White House on talks

“We’re not going to have conversations with the Russian leadership without the Ukrainians being represented,” Kirby said. “Zelenskyy gets to determine – because it’s his country – what success looks like and when to negotiate," he furthermore added speaking at a conference. During the regular White House briefing, Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also echoed Kirby's statements, saying that “We’ve been very clear: Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." She snubbed the prospects of holding any dialogue with Moscow to bring an end to the ongoing hostilities. While the latter refused to admit if any letter was received by Biden, she clarified that the war in Ukraine will end if Russia's President Vladimir Putin "chooses to end the conflict any time.”

"This is a decision that President [Vladimir] Zelenskyy is going to have to make when it comes to any type of conversation with Russia, any type of negotiation," Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier, in a robust response to prospects of peace, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had clearly stated that he and his administration will not be a part of negotiations where Ukraine has to "give away its land." The embattled president reaffirmed his ground in a televised interview, saying that concession of Ukrainian territory will not be part of talks aimed to end the war. "We always talk about that, and we are intending to prove it," Zelenskyy noted. "Ukrainians are not ready to give away their land, to accept that these territories belong to Russia. This is our land." Russia's Defence Ministry has repeatedly made claims that it is Kyiv that creates the hurdles in the negotiations. "I was elected by the people of Ukraine to be President of Ukraine. Not to be the president of a rump or reduced Ukraine," Zelenskyy hit back at a think tank address. "The minimum is to reclaim all our territories," he clarified.