US DoD Asks Biden To Scrap ATACMS Supply To Ukraine After Russia's 'red Line' Warnings

Fearing that the supply of the advanced long-range weaponry might bring Russia into direct confrontation with the US, senior Pentagon officials appealed to the White House to scrap plans to deliver such military equipment to Ukraine. US officials at the Department of Defense (DoD) on Saturday expressed concerns that sending Ukraine the requested MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) that has a firing range of 300+ km, “could be used against targets inside Russian territory.”

Pentagon's appeal to cancel the supply of ATACMS to Ukraine came after Russia warned the US that sending long-range weapons that can be used by Ukraine's forces to attack Russian territories could provoke a major escalation. Moscow threatened Washington, saying that it is on the verge of becoming a “party to the conflict."

US will become direct party to conflict, Russia warns

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted that the US will have crossed the "red line" by providing long-range weapons to Kyiv and that it would face consequences if it does not heed Moscow's repeated warnings, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.

"The United States and its allies, which supply weapons to the Kyiv regime, actually become accomplices in its war crimes," Zakharova said. "If Washington decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it will cross the red line and become a direct party to the conflict. We reserve the right to defend our territory with [everything available to us]." Zakharova said.

US DoD on Sep 17 wrote to the White House saying that sending long-range missile systems that could enter Russian territories might “potentially set off a wider war with Russia.” Moscow has warned the US against supplying Ukraine with ATACMS that can be fired into Russia on M270 MLRS and M142 HIMARS. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik that if Kyv obtains such weapons, "large Russian cities, as well as industrial and transport infrastructure facilities will fall into the area of possible destruction. Such a scenario would mean direct involvement of the United States in a military confrontation with Russia.”

The White House recently approved a military package for Ukraine worth $600 million that includes ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm artillery shells, mines, radar equipment, anti-drone systems, and cold weather gear. It remains unclear if the ATACMS are still a part of it.