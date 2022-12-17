US Does Combat Deployment Of Troops In Estonia Near Russian Border

Estonia on Friday deployed the United States armed forces on the border with Russia as part of NATO’s effort to bolster the military bloc’s eastern border's security.

According to a statement released on the ministry’s website, the US infantry group arrived in Estonia this week to defend the Baltic territory. American soldiers were stationed at Taara base in Voru, approximately 20 kilometres from the border town of Moscow. Colonel Richard Ikena, US 1st Infantry Division Artillery Commander, in the statement noted that the American soldiers "were excited to be in Estonia" on the Russian border.

Americans to deploy HIMARS platoon to Estonia

The US also plans on bringing the HIMARS platoon to Estonia with its associated command and control equipment and systems. US-Supplied HIMARS has proven to be a game changer in the Ukrainian war, as recently combatants on Kyiv's side neutralised scores of PMC Wagner mercenaries in Kadiivka, a city west of Luhansk oblast. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that US soldiers will deploy HIMARS for the Estonian troops to “learn the ropes” of operating the multiple-launch rocket systems. The Baltic nation, bordering Russia, is expected to receive its own HIMARS units by 2025.

"We look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder, alongside our Allies," Colonel Richard Ikena, noted. Colonel Mati Tikerpuu, the commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces, said that he plans to “integrate our allies on a brigade level and gain an additional maneuver unit.”

As the Russian troops launched an offensive on the flank of eastern Europe, US Army’s 101st Airborne Division was deployed for the first time there since the Second World War [WWII] as part of a major military buildup to guard the NATO’s front line along the borders of Ukraine. NATO personnel, cannot participate in the offensive as Ukraine isn't officially incorporated in the Alliance, bringing more ships, and fighter jets to the eastern flank, from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Black Sea in the south. “The US Army’s 101st Airborne is practising for war with Russia just miles from Ukraine’s border," the profile of the deployment as aired by the American broadcasters, suggested.

This wasn't the training deployment for the first time since WWII. Brigadier General John Lubas, in a release, noted that an estimated 5,000 troops from the 101st Airborne had joined the more than 100,000 soldiers deployed in Europe due to ongoing Russian aggression. "This is a combat deployment," he had clarified.