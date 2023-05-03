US Does Not Intend To Preserve Ukraine As An Independent Country, Says Russia Amid War

In a wide-ranging interview with Izvestia daily, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, spoke about the United States' repeated violations of international agreements and the buildup of NATO troops along the Russian border. He also stated that the preservation of Ukraine as an independent nation is not in the plans of the United States. According to a report from Sputnik, Patrushev further highlighted the White House's willingness to continue the war with Russia to the last Ukrainian.

"Preservation of Ukraine as a state is not included in the US plans," he said. According to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the US does not have a real understanding of war, having not experienced any hostilities on their soil since 1865. He went on to criticise the White House for its repeated violations of international agreements and its preparation to resume nuclear tests. "Therefore," Patrushev said, "their elites easily talk about the need to arm themselves, inflict a military defeat on Russia, and prepare for new wars."

Patrushev slams presence of NATO troops near Russian border

"They violate international agreements and blatantly prepare to resume full-scale atomic tests," he added. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev highlighted the West's active use of terrorist and extremist organisations against Russia, a tactic reminiscent of the one used in the 1990s in the North Caucasus.

He also discussed the presence of NATO troops along the Russian border and noted that the defense bloc has continued to increase its troop numbers, with approximately 60,000 American troops stationed in the region. "NATO has further increased the intensity of operational and combat training of troops," Patrushev stated. Speaking about Europe, he said "European politics today is in the deepest moral and intellectual decline. A vivid example is the Munich Security Conference, where Western politicians gather only to read each other State Department manuals".