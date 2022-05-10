US Echoes Zelenskky's Remarks Of Russia Forcefully Deporting Ukrainians To Remote Location

The United States, on Monday, echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement where he accused Russia of forcefully taking Ukrainian citizens to the remote locations of their territory. While addressing a press conference on Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby affirmed that the US has also evidence of Russia importing Ukrainian citizens from their homeland to remote locations in Russia. However, he denied clarifying the exact data of the number of people sent to Russia.

According to multiple media reports, more than one million people have been displaced against their will since the Russian invasion. Calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's action "unconscionable", Kirby called him an "irresponsible leader". Earlier in the second week of April, Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of deporting thousands of Ukrainians to the Russian territory. He said that the people were deported to isolated or economically depressed regions of Moscow.

Later, in the same week, Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said more than 1.19 million people were sent to Russia against their will. According to her, those who were deported included women and children. Meanwhile, when the reporters asked Kirby about media reports claiming the deportations were based on ethnicity, he said that the US does not have any proper evidence that could prove these claims. However, he added there was abundant evidence of Russian brutality during the ongoing so-called "special military operations".

Russia Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Recently, during an interview with Russian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, "Russia is not in the mood to wrap up the ongoing "military operations". On the other hand, President Zelensyy said that he will not surrender in front of Russian soldiers.

Image: AP