US Embassy In Moscow Informs Of Inability To Process Visas; Issues Directive To Russians

The US Embassy in Moscow has issued a statement saying that it is unable to process immigrant and non-immigrant visas because of the restriction on embassy operations in Russia. It further announced that the non-immigrant visa interviews of Russian citizens can be scheduled at any other US Embassy worldwide.

It also stated that the US Embassy in Moscow will not be able to accept local filings of Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relatives and that it must be filed by the citizens of the United States first to sponsor a family member for an immigration visa. Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relatives establishes a valid familial relationship between a US citizen and a person seeking US citizenship.

The Embassy earlier warned the citizens not to travel to Russia because of Russian military forces' unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. It claimed that there is a risk of harassment by Russian government security officials, the singling out of US citizens in Russia by Russian government security officials, detention, limited flights in and out of Russia and the Embassy's limited ability to assist US citizens in Russia.

Only a few commercial flying options remain in Russia

The Embassy also warned that citizens of the United States, who are currently residing or travelling in Russia, should leave the country as soon as possible. However, only a few commercial flying options remain in the country, as well as overland routes by car and bus.

The Embassy asked the citizens to make their own preparations as soon as possible in order to leave Russia. As a result of Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine, a growing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of the country, and some nations have blocked their airspace to Russian planes. Additionally, the airspace around southern Russia has been restricted, and some airports in the region have been closed.

The US Embassy's ability to assist US residents is severely limited, and conditions, transportation in particular, may become even more restrictive in the near future. It stated that the citizens of the US who are able to leave Russia for another nation and want emergency help should call the nearest US embassy.

Because of the sanctions imposed on Russia, American credit and debit cards no longer work in the country, and possibilities for transferring funds electronically from the US are extremely limited.

Image: AP