US Embassy In Russia Pressuring Kremlin To Know Whereabouts Of Captured Americans: Reports

The United States embassy in Russia was pushing Kremlin this week to reveal the whereabouts of the two Americans captured in Ukraine while fighting against Russian forces, revealed the mother of one of the two Alabama men, who are declared “mercenaries” by the authorities in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as per media reports. Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh were captured in DPR after being captured in Kharkiv while fighting in the Ukrainian forces. Even though both Americans were a part of the Ukrainian army for several years, the DPR court handed them death penalties for “endangering” the lives of Russian forces.

Drueke's mother, Lois “Bunny” Drueke said late Wednesday that her son and Huynh were not mercenaries but volunteers in the Ukrainian army as she pushed back on the claims made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in an NBC News interview earlier this week. Lois also stressed that both Americans deserve humane mandated by the treaties collectively known as Geneva Conventions after Peskov declared that Drueke and Huynh were not applicable for the same, according to The Guardian.

“Alex and Andy are prisoners of war and must be afforded protections and humane treatment accordingly,” Bunny Drueke said, according to the report. Her remarks follow Peskov accusing both Americans of being soldiers of fortune who had “threatened the lives” of Russian soldiers and self-proclaimed peoples’ republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Even though Russian media has claimed that Drueke and Huynh are being held by pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesperson denied that the Kremlin knew the location of the Americans. Rejecting the Kremlin’s portrayal of Drueke as a well-paid mercenary, Lois said sometimes her son’s “only meal was what a Ukrainian villager could share from their own table”.

Drueke and Huynh were imprisoned on June 9

39-year-old Drueke and 27-year-old Huynh were imprisoned by Russian forces in the battle north of Kharkiv on June 9. Just last week, both of them were shown on Russian television at a detention centre in the Donetsk republic, even before Peskov’s claims of being unaware of Drueke’s Huynh’s whereabouts. Earlier, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby condemned Moscow for ‘even suggesting’ the death penalty for the two American citizens -- Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh -- who fought for Ukraine against Russian troops.

"It's appalling that a public official in Russia would even suggest the death penalty for two American citizens that were in Ukraine," Kirby said.

“Whether they actually mean what they're saying here, and that this could be an outcome, that they could levy a death penalty against two Americans that were fighting in Ukraine, or that they just feel that it's a responsible thing for a major power to do, to talk about doing this..., either one of them is equally alarming," he added.

Image: AP