US Embassy In Ukraine Urges Citizens To Pack Only Essentials While Traveling

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Kyiv took to its official Twitter account and warned American citizens about the security situation throughout Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. The US embassy, which is situated in the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv, informed those who are departing the war-stricken country. "Conditions at each border can change quickly and wait times can increase without warning," the US embassy tweeted.

The security situation throughout Ukraine continues to be unpredictable. For those attempting to depart, conditions at each border can change very quickly and wait times can increase without warning. Find specific info on entering neighboring countries: https://t.co/F7ZvDQDiK7 pic.twitter.com/VrSaDsEhzc — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 13, 2022

Speaking about the increasing wait time at the borders, the US embassy in Kyiv informed people about the essentials that they should carry to avoid any unforeseen discomfort. The embassy shared a photo with a list of these essentials mentioned under the category of "what to bring."

List of items to travel with

1. Extra batteries and power banks for mobile chargers

2. Enough food and water for at least two days

3. Blankets, sleeping bags, and warm clothes

4. Hard copies for identification (Birth certificate, passport, etc)

5. Enough pet food (if applicable)

6. Diapers and baby food (if applicable)

In the same photo, it advises booking a lodge if possible. However, it also states that most of the lodges are already booked. In the tweet, the embassy also posted a link for its citizens to find specific information on entering the neighbouring country.

The embassy informs its citizens not to enter Russia or Belarus. It says that US citizens should consider departing from these two immediately via commercial options that are still available.

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, millions have fled the war-stricken country. This led to the refugee crisis in the neighbouring countries. Warsaw's mayor says, "We are dealing with the greatest migration crisis in the history of Europe since World War II... The situation is getting more and more difficult every day." Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski further added that "the greatest challenge is still ahead of us."

US' aid to Ukraine

On Saturday, in the US, President Joe Biden approved $200 million for more arms and equipment to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. The White House said in a tweet that President Biden authorised $200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. While on Thursday, Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the US, announced nearly $53 million to assist innocent citizens who have been harmed as a result of Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine. The aid came after the US announced about $54 million in humanitarian aid less than two weeks ago to offer vitally needed health supplies, food assistance, high-thermal blankets, and other help.

According to US officials, "The United States is the largest provider of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has provided $159 million in overall humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since October 2020, including nearly $107 million in the past two weeks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."