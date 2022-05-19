US Embassy Reopens In Kyiv After Three-month Closure Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As the brutal Russia Ukraine war has entered its 85th day, the United States Embassy in Kyiv resumed its operations on May 18, Wednesday, after closing for three months and halting activities in Ukraine's capital shortly before Russia invaded the nation. According to a press statement from the US Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “Three months ago, we lowered our flag over the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, just days before Russian forces streamed across Ukraine’s border to carry out President Putin’s unprovoked, unjustified war of choice.”

Further, the State Department commemorated the reopening of diplomatic operations in Ukraine's capital by hoisting the American flag outside the building at 8 p.m. (local time), which has been considered a "momentous step," for Blinken, CBS News reported. Highlighting the resumption, Blinken said, “Now, that day has come. Today we are officially resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again.”

The Stars and Stripes fly again over Embassy Kyiv. I can announce that we have officially resumed Embassy operations in Ukraine’s capital. We stand proudly with the government and people of Ukraine as they bravely defend their country from Putin’s brutal invasion. Slava Ukraini! pic.twitter.com/lGRdzqbVbG — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 18, 2022

US Senate confirms appointment of Bridget Brink as amb to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden's appointee for ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday night. Brink has earlier served as a foreign service officer and US ambassador to Slovakia. The US embassy in Kyiv has remained without a special envoy since 2019.

US reaffirmed its commitment to 'Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity'

In addition to this, Blinken asserted that they had made it clear when they halted diplomatic operations that, while they would move embassy workers for their protection and security, this would not preclude them from engaging with and supporting the Ukrainians, government, and civil society, as well as their friends and partners. He further claimed that they reaffirmed their commitment to 'Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity', promised to maintain their support, and began planning their return to Kyiv. Blinken added, “We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine,” as per the statement.

The Secretary of State stressed that they have taken further steps to ensure the safety of their employees returning to Kyiv, as well as strengthened their security procedures and processes. He also said that they have renewed their commitment to the people and government of Ukraine with a sense of purpose, and they look forward to continuing their mission from the US Embassy in Kyiv.

As the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine loomed, the Biden administration evacuated US diplomats from Kyiv on February 12. After Russian soldiers rushed into Ukraine and the fighting worsened, State Department staff were initially relocated to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near the Polish border, and later departed the country.

Meanwhile, staff began returning to Lviv in early May, and on May 8, the eve of Russia's Victory Day commemorations celebrating its part in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, a small number of American diplomats went back to the US embassy in Kyiv.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @SecBlinken)