US Embassy Says 'dictatorial Referendum' Plunging Belarus Into Darkness Of Past: Report

As the referendum on constitutional reforms starts today in Belarus, the US Embassy issued a statement in connection with the referendum, stating that the 'dictatorial referendum' is plunging Belarus into the darkness of the past. As per reports from Nexta, the statement further said that from the start, the referendum lacked credibility and legitimacy, and it was nothing more than a poor copy of democratic procedures.

It claims that the referendum is done solely to strengthen the Alexander Lukashenko regime's grip on power. It further stated that they urge the regime to demand an immediate halt to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, as well as the termination of Belarus' role in this conflict. Belarus has been blamed for helping Russia in carrying out military operations in Ukraine.

US urges Belarus to address people's concern

US Mission to the OSCE also issued a statement saying the US has long pressed Belarusian officials to address the concerns of Belarusian people as their voices have been left out of the constitutional change process. It continued by stating that they are concerned about the lack of genuine public discussion and debate on key elements of the revisions, such as term limits for the presidency, which will be enacted only after current President, Alexander Lukashenka, leaves office.

It demanded the release of all political detainees and also said that Belarusian authorities should begin a facilitated, comprehensive, and genuine national dialogue with the democratic opposition and civil society as soon as possible, leading to new free and fair presidential elections under international observation. It suggests that these initiatives will help Belarus resolve its political dilemma and respond to the Belarusian people's democratic aspirations. It further stated that Belarus cannot move forward with a non-transparent referendum.

US Embassy urges Americans in Belarus to depart

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Belarus advised its citizens on Saturday, February 26, to leave the country as soon as possible as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to increase. It also urged Americans in the United States not to travel to Belarus. The Embassy further stated that the situation is unpredictable, and Minsk airport and Belarusian land border operations may change without notice.

(Image: AP)