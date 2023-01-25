US Envoy Blames Russia For Causing Worst Food Crisis Since WWII; 'Africa Nearing Famine'

United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) for food and agriculture Cindy McCain on Wednesday said that Russia is responsible for the ongoing global food crisis which is apparently the "worst humanitarian crisis since World War II."

McCain derided Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying that the global food supply will "not be safe" as long as Moscow does not end its offensive on Ukrainian soil.

Some developing and underdeveloped economies are on the brink of famine and might suffer starvation, McCain stressed, according to the Guardian newspaper. The food prices have soared uncontrollably due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war in Kyiv, the US ambassador to the UN asserted.

The latter also warned that the US funding of the UN is expected to be “tight" in the year 2023, urging the financial markets not to drive the prices of the commodities further up. “We’re going to see less funding because there’s a financial crisis here. It’s going to be a tight year," she reportedly iterated.

Noticeably, food prices have slightly slumped compared to last year, McCain stressed, adding that it does not imply that the global crisis is over.

“The fact that food prices are going down does not mean this crisis is anywhere near being over. We are looking at some difficult times. This would be spring planting season [in Ukraine]. There’s no way they can plant because of the invasion and because of the destruction that’s been done, to the land and to machinery," McCain was quoted as saying by the paper.

'Not able to get lot of grain out of Black Sea ports': US ambassador

The US ambassador to the UN accused Russia of disrupting the grain shipments bound for the world's market at the Black Sea ports. “We have not been able to get a lot of the grain out," she said.

"Normally we could bring out somewhere near 20m tonnes, and we are nowhere near that number. There are over 100 ships waiting to get in [to Black Sea ports]. So this crisis is anything but over, and with regards to food and food security, it’s only exacerbated even more," Mccain was reported saying. Such obstruction to grain supply has a ripple effect on the globe, noted the US official, adding that some countries in Africa are not able to feed the population.

“We’re very near famine in a sizable portion of Africa right now, although I think we can stave it off a little bit in Yemen. Famine is a disastrous state to be in. And again this is completely [the result of] what Russia has done," Guardian quoted McCain as saying.

Putin earlier blamed the West for the global food crisis, stating that sanctions imposed on his country by the "collective West" have restrained the export of Russian grain. "Our supply of grain and fertiliser abroad is still hampered, sad to say not for us, but for the global food market," Putin was quoted as saying by state-affiliated agency Tass.

"Sanctions against Russia threaten to further worsen the situation and the global food crisis, which the world has been heading towards for several years," Putin noted, adding that the food crisis has "nothing at all to do with Russia’s special military operation in Donbass region." The so-called collective West "is fully to blame for it," asserted the President of the Russian Federation.