In a tweet on July 31, the US envoy wrote, "The attack on the detention facility in Olenivka is unconscionable, as are reports of barbaric treatment of Ukrainian POWs by Russia’s forces. We will continue to pursue accountability and give Ukraine what it needs to defend itself against Moscow's horrific aggression."

The attack on the detention facility in Olenivka is unconscionable, as are reports of barbaric treatment of Ukrainian POWs by Russia’s forces. We will continue to pursue accountability and give Ukraine what it needs to defend itself against Moscow's horrific aggression. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) July 31, 2022

Olenivka attack

Explosions rang out on the night of July 29 in the colony in the captured city of Olenivka, Donetsk area, where Russians held Ukrainian POWs. Around 50 Ukrainian POWs were slain by a rocket attack, which Russia and Ukraine have laid the blame for on each other. Russia allegedly targeted the prison in an effort to obliterate evidence of homicide and torture, according to Ukraine. Whereas, Russia claims that Ukrainian precision rockets had struck the Olenivka prison camp.

According to earlier statements by Russia's ministry of defence, the prisoners include soldiers of the Azov battalion who were trapped in the Azovstal steel complex in Mariupol. The prison lies in the town of Olenivka, which is about 10 kilometres from Ukraine's battle lines. Russia has issued lists of 75 wounded and 50 dead, but neither Ukraine's officials nor the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have confirmed it.

West on Ukraine's side; Russia calls UN & ICRC to investigate the attack

On the other hand, western allies of Ukraine seem to be on its side. Josep Borrell, the high representative of the European Union, attributed the attack to Russia in a statement on July 29. Further, the International Committee of the Red Cross requested entry to the jail site and permission to remove the injured on the same day.

Russia, however, requested specialists from the UN and Red Cross to investigate the killings on July 30. The country's defence ministry issued a statement in which it claimed that it was acting "in the interests of conducting an objective investigation" into what it described as an attack on the facility earlier in the week.

(Image: AP)