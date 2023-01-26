US Envoy To Ukraine Calls Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv 'cruel', 'strategic Failure'

United States ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A Brink took a jab on Russia after the Ukrainian forces countered the barrage of missile attacks by the Russian troops. On Thursday, the Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles toward the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The incident led to the death of one person. Ukrainian troops then went on to retaliate and downed many of the missiles launched by Moscow.

Another cruel attack, same strategic failure. Waves of Russian drones and missiles can’t stop Ukraine’s heroic defenders, its brave people or our determined, unified support. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) January 26, 2023

Brink took to Twitter on Thursday and called the Russia attack, “Cruel”. “Another cruel attack, same strategic failure. Waves of Russian drones and missiles can’t stop Ukraine’s heroic defenders, its brave people, or our determined, unified support.” wrote the ambassador. In her tweet, the ambassador also praised the valour of the Ukrainians and the bravery of the people of Ukraine.

On Thursday, a spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, told the local media that Russia had launched at least, “30 missiles toward Ukraine”. “In total, more than 30 missiles are expected, which are already being launched in several areas,” Ihnat said. He then went on to add, “in the morning about six Tu-95 planes took off and fired missiles.”

One dead in strike

The spokesperson then went on to say the Ukrainian air defense is working over the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Zhytomyr oblasts, to counter Russian forces. The missile attacks came after US and Germany confirmed that they would send battle tanks to Ukraine, to help the war-stricken country deal with the Russian forces.

After news of the incident broke out, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the death of one individual. “As a result of a rocket hitting a non-residential building in the Holosivskyi district, there is currently information about one dead and two wounded. The injured were hospitalized by medics,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.