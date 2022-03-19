EU allied nations and the United States have been considering using the confiscated assets worth $2 million and € 300 million sanctioned from the Russian Oligarchs to fund Ukraine’s war recovery efforts, sources have revealed to the agencies on Friday. The United States, meanwhile, also plans to use the seized financial assets of the sanctioned Russians for monetary aid to Kyiv under the Ukraine Reconstruction Act. The help would also include funding war reparations. While the decision as of March 18 was in the early stages, the ultimate plan would be drafted by the EU member states.

Russian assets to be diverted 'for benefit of Ukraine'

According to sources familiar with the matter, the legislation that is in the making will stipulate the sale of the oligarch assets and would then be used "for the benefit of the people of Ukraine," including refugee support, bolstering Ukraine’s cybersecurity capabilities, post-conflict reconstruction, humanitarian and military assistance. The funding will also be allocated to curb the Russian censorship, and towards the technologies that would deter Russia’s campaign of shutting down internet or communication services.

I also informed President @ZelenskyyUa of the disbursement of a second tranche of around €300 million of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.



The brave people of Ukraine need this money now.



It will support the country's finances, as this senseless war still rages on. pic.twitter.com/g7y3OoZr80 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 18, 2022

The United States Treasury Department, in a statement on Friday, also clarified that people who would help the EU and Washington with any information that leads to the seizure of Russian assets will be entitled to cash rewards. Though the bill, specifically, would not mention such a provision or the amount of the cash.

“Russian President [Vladimir Putin] and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets," Sen. Whitehouse said in a statement published by Congress. "We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."

Following the launch meeting of the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force, the members from participating countries released the following joint statement:https://t.co/egeydvqY32 — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) March 17, 2022

The bill would, in accordance with the terms, authorize the “confiscation of property of certain Russian persons subject to sanctions and the use of that property for the benefit of the people of Ukraine, and for other purposes.” It will be enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the US in Congress. The Act may be cited as the ‘'Asset Seizure for 5 Ukraine Reconstruction Act’ and will hold all legal clauses for the US government to liquidate or sell sanctioned Russian property or assets. It determines that the sanctioned wealth, according to credible information, has been derived in part through corruption linked to or political support for the regime of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

The document will give the US Department of Justice "increased latitude to act swiftly in preventing the liquidation of assets by Russian oligarchs,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) explains in the Act (still in the making) which has been co-sponsored by the Senate.

EU appoints ‘Freeze and Seize' Task Force

The European Commission's ‘Freeze and Seize' Task Force, last week set up EU-level coordination to implement sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs. It operates alongside the newly established 'Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO)' Task Force, under which the EU operates together with the G7 countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as Australia. European ‘Freeze and Seize' Task Force in coordination with the international ‘REPO' Task Force, and the G7 Justice and Finance Ministers identified Russian entities and individuals who provide services— financial, legal, and others—to oligarchs to facilitate sanctions against them.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also separately issued a new round of sanctions targeting Russian and Kremlin elites, oligarchs, and Russia’s political and national security leaders who were partisan, directly or indirectly, to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s what the OFAC describes “brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine.” The EU and the US sanctioned the facilitators of the Russian regime, including three immediate family members of President Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitriy Sergeevich Peskov; Russian tycoon and Kremlin insider Viktor Vekselberg; and the Management Board of the sanctioned VTB Bank.

OFAC also designated 12 members of the Russian State Duma, including Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin, who is also a permanent member of Russia’s Security Council. Dmitriy Sergeevich Peskov (Peskov) was identified as the “lead propagandist and spokesperson of the Russian Federation.”

Bloc’s 27 justice ministers appointed a cross-border team to coordinate the efforts of national authorities to freeze the assets of sanctioned oligarchs. Member states have an unidentified person serving as an EU “contact point” to track the assets of Russia shortly after the US’ establishment of a federal interagency “KleptoCapture” task force to take economic measures against Russia for Ukraine’s invasion. EU and US’ economic retaliation against Russia thus far involves more than 680 entities listed under travel bans and asset freezes. Russian banks have also been barred from the Swift international payments system, and the Russian Central Bank has been devoid of accessing their assets, which may be used to compensate Ukrainians for the damages.