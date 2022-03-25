Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: US, EU Announce Joint Action Plan To Penalise Russia; Vows To Aid War-ravaged Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a series of action plans that have the potential to hurt Russia.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Joe Biden

Image: Twitter/@vonderleyen


In a key development, the United States and the European Union have announced a joint plan to penalise Russia after its unrelenting military aggression against its neighbouring country, Ukraine. While addressing a joint press conference on Friday, US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a series of action plans that have the potential to hurt the Russian economy severely.

During the presser, Joe Biden charted a plan to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Both Biden and Ursula has announced the creation of the joint task force in order to cut the bloc’s reliance on Russian imports. "The United States and European Commission confirm our strategic energy cooperation for the security of energy supply and reducing dependence on fossil fuels," read a joint statement released by the EU and the US after the press conference. "We share efforts to make available stable, affordable, reliable and clean energy supplies to citizens and businesses in the EU and its neighbouring partner nations," the statement further added.

According to Biden, the Russian President has exploited his country's vital resources, especially, energy to manipulate its neighbours. "He’s used the profits to drive his war machine." As per the agreement signed by the EU and the US, the latter will work with its allies to ensure an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquified natural gas (LNG) for the EU this year.

Furthermore, Ursula von der Leyen asserted that the bloc wanted to reduce its dependency on Russian fossil fuels before the end of the decade. She said that the EU wanted to replace fossil fuel with stable, affordable, reliable, and clean energy supplies for EU citizens and businesses.

"The European Commission will work with the EU Member States toward ensuring stable demand for additional U.S. LNG until at least 2030 of approximately 50 bcm/annum," according to European Commission President.

Leaders pledged to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Besides announcing a series of action plans for Russia, both the leaders also affirmed providing assistance to the war-torn country. Both the leaders stated that the EU and the US will impose further sanctions on Moscow apart from pledging to help the besieged country. According to the leaders, the number of refugees has been increasing tremendously since the Russian forces started a military operation against Kyiv last month. Condemning the Russian aggression, Ursula said that the  US and EU have already imposed severe sanctions on Moscow and the result of it could be seen easily.
"The sanctions are slowly draining both Russia and Putin. If we work together, anyone can be defeated," she added.

Image: Twitter/@vonderleyen

First Published:
