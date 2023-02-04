US, EU, G7 & Australia Set New Price Cap On Russian Oil To Weaken Moscow's Resolve In Kyiv

Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries, the European Union, US, and Australia on Friday, February 3 set caps on the prices of seaborne Russian oil products, effective from February 5 in an effort to weaken Russia's resolve in Ukraine. While the high-value Russian exports such as diesel and gasoline were capped at $100, the lower-value products such as fuel oil were capped at $45.

The move was aimed at throttling the revenues fuelling Russia's President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, said UK's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as Downing Street Number 10 published the official statement, announcing the measure.

Sweden, the EU member currently holding the rotating presidency, said that the Russian price cap was an "important agreement as part of the continued response by EU and partners to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine." In the similar joint statement, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that these collaborative economic measures will coerce Putin to "choose between funding his brutal war or propping up his struggling economy."

The US Department of Treasury announced that it is implementing two brackets of capping on seaborne Russian-origin petroleum products: one applies to “premium-to-crude” petroleum products like diesel, kerosene and gasoline which Washington, in coordination with its allies will cap at $100 USD per barrel. The second category is the “discount-to-crude” petroleum products like fuel oil which would be capped at $45 USD per barrel.

'Curtailing Putin’s ability to use revenues'

The UK, and the G7 allies will only provide services facilitating the maritime transport of refined oil products originating in Russia. This applies to goods that have been traded at or are beneath the cap levels of $100 for the high-value products like diesel. The price was capped at $45 for low-value products like fuel oil. G7 announced that these prices will be kept under review. Earlier last year, G7 imposed the $60 price cap on Russian crude oil that was implemented on December 5. Western countries stated that the crude oil cap on Russia was "successfully curtailing Putin’s ability to use revenues from oil sales to finance his illegal war in Ukraine." Even as G7 argues that the oil price cap cap caused minimum disruption to global supply, Kremlin accused Western countries of destabilizing the global markets. Russia’s flagship crude oil sold at $40, lower than global benchmarks previously.

“Undermining Putin’s war machine through further sanctions on its funding streams will ensure the Russian government faces the full consequences of its unjustifiable actions," UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt said in the joint statement. “The UK has already banned the import of Russian oil products, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies in continuing to pile the pressure on Putin’s revenues while standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people," he added.

Ahead of the formal announcement of the Russian oil price cap, Kremlin said that such a step will "lead to a further imbalance of the international energy markets." Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, at a state presser reiterated that Western countries were "taking measures to hedge our [Russian] interests against the risks associated globally." As the Group of seven had slapped an embargo on imports for Russian seaborne oil in December, capping Russian oil at $60 per barrel, Peskov had warned that Russia will take retaliatory measures to a price cap on its oil. "The decision is being taken," he had noted. Russia will not recognize “any ceilings,” Peskov emphasized, adding that such unilateral decisions are “a step towards destabilizing the world energy market.”