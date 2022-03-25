US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that their government will be launching a joint task force to cut off the EU from its reliance on Russian gas and fossil fuels. The move will strengthen European energy security as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wages his war of choice against Ukraine. The said Task Force for Energy Security will be chaired by a representative from the White House and a representative of the President of the European Commission, a statement from the White House informed. The task force will work to ensure energy security for Ukraine and the EU by the end of 2022 and would focus EU’s goal to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

United States to deliver 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) LNG to EU

At a press conference in Brussels, US President Joe Biden also announced that the United States would deliver at least 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. The United States, through its Task Force will work with international partners and strive to ensure additional LNG volumes for the EU market of at least 15 bcm in 2022, with expected increases going forward, the White House said. Washington accused Russian president Putin of using “the profits to drive his war machine.” Biden announced that the US supply of LNG to the EU is “going to put us on a much stronger strategic footing.” It will also help achieve the climate goals as the EU will be less dependent on gas.

“It's going to take some time to adjust gas supply change in structure, as a built for the last decade. So we're going to have to make sure that families in Europe can get through this winter and the next, while we're building an infrastructure for a diversified, resilient, and clean energy future. At the same time, this crisis also presents an opportunity,” Biden said in an announcement.

United States and the European Commission will undertake efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of all new LNG infrastructure and associated pipelines, including through using clean energy to power onsite operations, reducing methane leakage, and building clean and renewable hydrogen-ready infrastructure. EU’s Von der Leyen had earlier committed that the bloc “is aiming at having a commitment for additional supplies for the next two winters.”

EU readies to upgrade regulatory framework, infrastructure

As Washington announced additional export of LNG, the EU has scrambled to work on the upgraded regulatory framework for the energy security of supply and storage. US is also working with the EU Member States to accelerate regulatory procedures to review and determine approvals for LNG import infrastructures. US plans to supply approximately 50 bcm/year of additional US LNG that is consistent with its shared net-zero goals to the EU until 2030. The two allies will also reflect long-term market fundamentals and stability of supply and demand.

White House announced that the US and EU will engage key stakeholders, including the private sector, and deploy immediate recommendations to reduce overall gas demand. The two ally nations will also work to expedite planning and approval for renewable energy projects and strategic energy cooperation to unwind Europe’s Russian gas dependency. Moscow supplies 40 percent of the EU's total natural gas demands, 27 percent of its oil imports, and 46 percent of coal imports. It recently asked the bloc to pay in Rubles for the Russian gas exports in an attempt to surge the value of its currency hit by the West’s sanctions. EU, though, rejected Russia President Putin’s demands as it turned to US gas shipments.