The United States-European Union joint Task Force on European Energy Security held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 22. The meeting was attended by Amos Hochstein, US Senior Advisor for Energy Security, Bjorn Seibert, Head of Cabinet of the European Commission President, Ditte Juul Jorgensen, European Commission Director-General for Energy and Melanie Nakagawa, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy at the National Security Council. During the meeting, all the leaders denounced Russia's continued "energy coercion" of European Union member states.

In the meeting, the leaders underscored their commitment to reducing reliance on Russian fossil fuels by diversifying Europe's energy supply, according to the statement released by the White House. Amos Hochstein, Ditte Juul Jorgensen, Bjorn Seibert and Melanie Nakagawa stated that they need to take concrete measures to lower the energy demand through energy efficiency, smart technology deployment and using more renewable energy. During the meeting, the discussion of all sides focused on reviewing progress after the joint statement made by US President Joe Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on March 25.

Biden & Ursula von der Leyen launch US-EU joint Task Force

Earlier on March 25, US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a joint Task Force to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels. The US-EU task force has been launched to strengthen European energy security as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin "wages his war of choice against Ukraine, according to the statement released by the White House. The task force has been launched by US and EU to ensure energy security for Ukraine and the EU in preparing for next winter and supporting the EU's intention of reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels. The US and European Union will work to diversify LNG supplies according to the climate objectives and reduce the demand for natural gas.

Russia reduces natural gas supply to Europe

Russia on Friday, June 17, announced reducing natural gas to Europe, including cutting supply by half to Italy and Slovakia, according to AP. Notably, several EU nations have announced reducing their dependence on Russian energy amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Russia's energy corporation Gazprom has said that they will be reducing the supply through Nord Stream 1 pipeline citing a 'technical problem,' as per the AP report. Leaders of Germany and Italy have called the decision of Russia to reduce the supply of gas 'a political move.' Russia's energy giant Gazprom has previously cut off the natural gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands. Gazprom has been cutting off the supply as Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that "unfriendly nations" need to pay for Russian energy in rubles.

