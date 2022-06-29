US Expands Sanctions On Russian Federation, Bans Import Of Russian Gold

The US on Tuesday expanded sanctions against Russia, blacklisting those it said support Russia's defence industrial base. Biden administration sanctioned Russia’s military units as well as placed a new ban on the import of Russian gold, slamming Russia’s human rights abuses in Ukraine. US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 70 entities, including State Corporation Rostec, the cornerstone of Russia’s defence, industrial, technology, and manufacturing sectors, as well as 29 Russian individuals. Russian state-owned enterprise Rostec formed to consolidate Russia’s technological, aerospace, and military-industrial expertise.

Cutting off Russian Federation’s 'access to technology'

“Today’s actions, taken pursuant to Executive Orders strike at the heart of Russia’s ability to develop and deploy weapons and technology used for Vladimir Putin’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine,” US treasury said in a statement.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen meanwhile iterated, “We once again reaffirm our commitment to working alongside our partners and allies to impose additional severe sanctions in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.” The US treasury noted that the additional multilateral commitments and actions by G7 members this week will cut off the Russian Federation’s access to technology furthermore that is critical to their military waging the war in Ukraine.

“Targeting Russia’s defense industry will degrade Putin’s capabilities and further impede his war against Ukraine, which has already been plagued by poor morale, broken supply chains, and logistical failures,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in the statement on Tuesday.

US’ new package of sanctions is in addition to the State Department’s earlier designation of Russian Federation military units under its sanctions list to weaken Putin’s resolve in Ukraine. Washington had also earlier sanctioned Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which it stated has been involved in the human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine. Biden administration banned all importation of gold from the Russian Federation into the United States, except to the extent provided by law, or unless licensed or otherwise authorized by OFAC.

US sanctioned Rostec’s subsidiary Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), the aerospace firm in order to weaken Russia’s ability to continue its aerial assault on Ukraine. UAC was created in 2006 by decree of recently US-sanctioned Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, to act as a holding company for Russia’s various aircraft builders.