US Expects To Cap Prices For Russian Oil By Dec When EU's Insurance Ban Comes Into Force

The United States anticipates a limit on the prices of Russian oil by December 2022, when the ban of the European Union on the insurance of tankers carrying crude from Russia comes into force, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday. These remarks of the US official came at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. In the Forum, he said, “We are following what the Europeans have done,” Tass reported.

Elaborating further, US Department of Treasury's Deputy Secretary Adeyemo noted, “In their sixth package they introduced the idea of a price cap, but they also said by December they plan to put in place their insurance ban, so our goal is to make sure that as that insurance ban is going into place we are in a position where there is a price cap that has to drive down global energy prices and also allows Russian energy to flow into the marketplace."

According to the TeleSur report, the next set of US penalties will target Russian gas and oil, Adeyemo continued.

EU's sanctions on Russia

Furthermore, in the sixth round of sanctions on Russia, which the European Union declared in June, it decided to forbid the insurance of Russian oil ships. After a six-month break, EU operators will no longer be permitted to insure or finance the transfer of Russian oil to third-world countries, particularly by sea, according to the European Commission.

Meanwhile, Russia warned that if the price of oil is limited down below the cost of production, then it would not sell oil to the global market. As per media reports, Alexander Novak, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, said that if the price caps decided upon by the Group of Seven countries end up being less than the cost of production, Russia will not provide oil to international markets. Novak added that the country wouldn't be able to function at a loss.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West against capping Russian oil prices, saying that doing so would cause instability in the world oil market and raise prices. Moreover, the Kremlin leader cautioned on Tuesday, July 19 that the supply of Russian natural gas to European countries may continue to fall. He attributed sole blame for this decline to the West. According to the Associated Press report, Putin's comments increased pressure on the European Union, which is concerned that Russia may cut off gas to Europe in the winter to cause economic and political turmoil.

