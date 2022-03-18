US Financial Expert Slammed By Netizens After Questioning Zelenskyy's Choice Of Attire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the lawmakers of the United States Congress on Wednesday, March 16. Zelenskyy's virtual speech to the US Congress got a standing ovation from the lawmakers. However, an American financial expert criticised the Ukrainian President over his attire as he wore an army green t-shirt.

After Zelenskyy's speech to the US Congress, Peter Schiff, Chief Economist & Global Strategist at the Euro Pacific Capital, took to his Twitter handle and questioned his choice of attire. In his tweet, Peter Schiff mentioned that he was aware that "times are hard", however, he questioned Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit.

Saying that he doesn't have "much respect for current members of the US Congress", he would still not adress them wearing a t-shirt. "I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the United States," Schiff said.

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Netizens say Zelenskyy "in the middle of war zone"

Schiff's tweet over Zelenskyy's attire while addressing the US Congress did not go well with netizens. One user responded, "This is one of your worst all time takes. The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him. Also you spelled United States" wrong."

In his response, Peter Schiff stressed that Zelenskyy "was not in combat on a battle field" and his hair and face were properly done for the address.

This is one of your worst all time takes. The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him. Also you spelled "United States" wrong — Quoth the Raven 🇺🇦 (@QTRResearch) March 16, 2022

With all the replies I never even noticed that typo. He was not in combat on a battle field. Someone powdered his face. Not a hair was out of place, and he was clean shaven with a trimmed beard. He chose to wear that t-shirt. He could have easily chosen something less informal. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Another netizen wrote, "Because all soldiers carry a suit with them in the field? You know what they *do* have the option of doing in the field? Cleaning their faces and trimming their beards. Because soap & razors are portable and not easily damaged unlike suits. Just stop. (sic)"

In his response to the tweet, Peter Schiff wrote, "He wasn't on a battle field. Plus, I don't think the soldiers are fighting in t-shirt either. They have uniforms. (sic)" Check out some more reactions from netizens and Schiff''s response to those below.

Because all soldiers carry a suit with them in the field? 🙄



You know what they *do* have the option of doing in the field?



Cleaning their faces and trimming their beards. Because soap & razors are portable and not easily damaged unlike suits.



Just stop. — Dubz💋 (@dontlickchalk) March 17, 2022

He wasn't on a battle field. Plus, I don't think the soldiers are fighting in t-shirt either. They have uniforms. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 17, 2022

He did a zoom call from a country in a war. Not testifying on the floor of congress — Rob 🍗 (@foodguyrob) March 17, 2022

Yes, I have done plenty of Zoom calls myself. I'm just saying that given who he was representing, and who he was addressing, given all the time he spent on his hair and beard, as well as lighting and makeup, he could have worn something less casual than a t-shirt. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 17, 2022

Curious if you were in the middle of a war when you went before Congress? Didn't know that a suit was proper attire to wear whilst one is being bombed. — The Zambezi (@hunt2711) March 17, 2022

Well the Ukraine has dress uniforms. When Gen. Eisenhower addressed the troops he lead on the battle field he wore a jacket and tie. This took place in an office with cameras, lightening, makeup artist, hair stylist, etc. He wasn't under fire and had access to more formal attire. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 17, 2022

Zelenskyy calls for more military support to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled memories of Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terror attacks. He requested the members of the US Congress to send more help for Ukraine's fight against Russia. The Ukrainian President stressed that he has been repeatedly asking for a no-fly zone to stop the airstrikes on his country, The AP reported.

Zelenskyy requested for providing military aid to Ukraine and imposing economic sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy outlined that the history of the US also has instances that will help it relate to Ukraine. According to The Associated Press, Zelenskyy said, “Remember Pearl Harbor? Remember September 11?” and added that people of his country are witnessing it each day.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)