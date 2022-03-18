Last Updated:

US Financial Expert Slammed By Netizens After Questioning Zelenskyy's Choice Of Attire

An American financial expert took to Twitter to criticise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit while addressing the US Congress.

Apoorva Kaul
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the lawmakers of the United States Congress on Wednesday, March 16. Zelenskyy's virtual speech to the US Congress got a standing ovation from the lawmakers. However, an American financial expert criticised the Ukrainian President over his attire as he wore an army green t-shirt. 

After Zelenskyy's speech to the US Congress, Peter Schiff, Chief Economist & Global Strategist at the Euro Pacific Capital, took to his Twitter handle and questioned his choice of attire. In his tweet, Peter Schiff mentioned that he was aware that "times are hard", however, he questioned Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit. 

Saying that he doesn't have "much respect for current members of the US Congress", he would still not adress them wearing a t-shirt. "I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the United States," Schiff said.   

Netizens say Zelenskyy "in the middle of war zone"

Schiff's tweet over Zelenskyy's attire while addressing the US Congress did not go well with netizens. One user responded, "This is one of your worst all time takes. The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him. Also you spelled United States" wrong."

In his response, Peter Schiff stressed that Zelenskyy "was not in combat on a battle field" and his hair and face were properly done for the address. 

Another netizen wrote, "Because all soldiers carry a suit with them in the field? You know what they *do* have the option of doing in the field? Cleaning their faces and trimming their beards. Because soap & razors are portable and not easily damaged unlike suits. Just stop. (sic)"

In his response to the tweet, Peter Schiff wrote, "He wasn't on a battle field. Plus, I don't think the soldiers are fighting in t-shirt either. They have uniforms. (sic)" Check out some more reactions from netizens and Schiff''s response to those below. 

Zelenskyy calls for more military support to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled memories of Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terror attacks. He requested the members of the US Congress to send more help for Ukraine's fight against Russia. The Ukrainian President stressed that he has been repeatedly asking for a no-fly zone to stop the airstrikes on his country, The AP reported. 

Zelenskyy requested for providing military aid to Ukraine and imposing economic sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy outlined that the history of the US also has instances that will help it relate to Ukraine. According to The Associated Press, Zelenskyy said, “Remember Pearl Harbor? Remember September 11?” and added that people of his country are witnessing it each day. 

(With inputs from AP)

