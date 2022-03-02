US First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday made a statement in support of Ukraine while attending her husband, President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address. Jill Biden arrived at the US Capitol in a blue long-sleeve dress with cut-out detailing on the sleeves. She expressed her support for the former Soviet country through the colour of her outfit and also through a more subtle detail on its sleeve, where a sunflower, which is Ukraine’s national flower, was embroidered.

Notably, Ukraine’s national flower emerged as a symbol of resistance days after a widely shared video clip appeared to show a Ukrainian woman berating Russian soldiers, telling them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so that flowers would grow after they died in the battle. On social media, the show of support from the first lady, therefore, was met with approval with praises for Jill for the choice of outfit. “@FLOTUS looks incredible with the blue dress to show support for #Ukraine,” wrote one person.

Dr. Jill Biden wore a blue dress with an embroidered sunflower to honor the people of Ukraine during the State of the Union Address. We've come a long way since "I really don't care do u?".

At the 2022 State of the Union, Dr. Jill Biden @FLOTUS wore a blue dress with sunflower in her sleeves in support of Ukraine.💙🌻✨#StayWithUkraine — Afroza (@afrozamannan) March 2, 2022

“In a sign of support for the Ukrainian people, the FLOTUS has an embroidered appliqué of a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, sewn to the sleeve of her dress near her wrist.” This is a bit thoughts and prayers tbh. — nathanking (@nathanking) March 2, 2022

@FLOTUS at the SOTU wearing a blue dress with a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, embroidered on it, has me IN MY FEELS — 🦸‍♀️ (@ClownCarIsFull) March 2, 2022

@FLOTUS is rocking sunflowers on her wrists. Slava Ukraina 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦 — Susan Murphy (@susmurphy) March 2, 2022

During the beginning of the State of the Union address, Jill Biden even embraced Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that the First Lady has used her attire to express support for Ukraine. Previously, she wore a face mask emblazoned with a sunflower while attending an event celebrating Black History Month at the White House.

Jill Biden is a beautiful FLOTUS inside and out. She’s wearing a mask with a sunflower today to show her support for Ukraine, because she’s a First Lady who really does care! 🌻#DemVoice1 #StandWithUkraine #ResistanceUnited #JillBiden pic.twitter.com/YsUbWFYkba — Ashley Loves Democracy ✨♥️🌱🌏🥁🌈🕶🐝🌊✨ (@KuckelmanAshley) February 28, 2022

Moreover, Jill Biden even took to Twitter to voice her support for the Ukraine nationals. Earlier this week, she said that she continues to pray for the brave and proud people of Ukraine. “We are profoundly grateful for your service,” she added.

Joe and I continue to pray for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.



Our hearts are with our troops and our military families, including those who are stationed throughout Europe demonstrating solidarity with our Allies. We are profoundly grateful for your service.

Joe Biden gives special mention to Ukrainian Ambassador

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Russia-led full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden gave a special mention to the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova. During Biden's first State of the Union address to the Congress, Biden invoked the courage of Ukrainians and lauded the civilians who took up weapons to defend the country and Markarova's contribution on behalf of the eastern European country at war at present.

"The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States is here tonight. Let each of us here tonight in this chamber send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said while condemning Russia's Vladimir Putin's 'tyranny' as the President. He also announced that the US will soon ban Russian aircraft from US airspace. "Let us each of us, if you are able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to the world, to Ukraine," Biden said in the House Chamber.

