As Russia continues to target Ukrainian civilians leaving several injured in a single day, the US has decided to help the health care infrastructure amid the war. Medical professionals from Chicago-based MedGlobal will head to Ukraine to provide life-saving help to those in need in war-hit Ukraine. This comes at a time when hospitals in Ukraine and neighbouring countries hosting refugees need help.

Dr. John Kahler, Co-founder of MedGlobal, said, "The medical professionals including doctors and psychiatrists are going to Ukraine to civilians and military forces".

According to Dr John Kahler, the medical professionals will be carrying more than $500,000 worth of donated supplies to the war-hit country. While Dr Riley Jones, a doctor with MedGlobal, said that this trip to Ukraine is to find out the medical requirements of the country and further work to fulfil the same.

Two million people flee Ukraine

Russia's military operations in Ukraine have forced more than 2 million people to flee the war-hit country, the United Nations said Tuesday. According to the UN, this number equals less than two weeks the historic flow of mainly Syrian refugees into Europe between 2015-16.

UNICEF has mentioned that half of the 2 million who have fled the country are children.

"An obvious yet important reminder: humanitarian organisations continue to help those in need everywhere", Grandi said in a tweet. He further mentioned that the war is not just affecting the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees but the violence is also affecting millions elsewhere, every day.

An obvious yet important reminder: humanitarian organizations continue to help those in need everywhere.



As we rightly focus on the suffering of the people of Ukraine, and of the Ukrainian refugees, we don’t forget that war and violence also affect millions elsewhere, every day. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 7, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered day 16th since Putin's announcement to begin military operations on February 24. With continuous sanctions imposed on Russia by many countries including the US, UK, and Australis, Putin has said Russia will solve its problems and called sanctions illegitimate. While the Ukraine economic adviser mentioned war has impacted heavily as an estimate of $10 billion damage to infrastructure has been recorded. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv informed that about 2 million people have fled the city.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: RepublicWorld)