US Foreign Policy Experts Pleaded Biden For Limited 'no-fly Zone' Over Ukraine: Report

Days after NATO outrightly rejected to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a group of foreign policy experts have appealed to the Biden administration to invoke a "limited no-fly zone" over the war-torn country in order to establish safe corridors for evacuation. According to a report by Politico, a group of 27 foreign policy experts have written a letter to US President Joe Biden in which they urged the top head of the country to fulfil the 'necessities' of Ukraine. The expert noted any reluctance in providing immediate support of the "no-fly zone" would result in massive destruction of both lives and property.

As per Politico, the experts said Ukraine needs a safe passage in order to evacuate its citizens and foreign nationals who have been still stranded in several locations of the country due to the war escalated by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. The group opined that the limited permission of the no-fly zone over Ukraine will “deter Russian bombardment" to protect civilians.

“We, the undersigned, urge the Biden administration, together with NATO allies, to impose a limited No-Fly Zone over Ukraine starting with protection for humanitarian corridors that were agreed upon in talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials on Thursday. NATO leaders should convey to Russian officials that they do not seek direct confrontation with Russian forces, but they must also make clear that they will not countenance Russian attacks on civilian areas," Politico quoted the letter.

“President Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have stated that neither the United States nor NATO will engage Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine. What we seek is the deployment of American and NATO aircraft not in search of confrontation with Russia but to avert and deter Russian bombardment that would result in massive loss of Ukrainian lives," added the letter.

Earlier, NATO had refused to invoke a no-fly zone over Ukraine

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Since then, Putin's forces have been attacking Ukraine with missiles, resulting in the heavy loss of civilian lives and structures. In order to stop the Russian forces to attack Ukraine from Sky, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has been constantly lobbying the US and the NATO alliance to invoke a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

However, Stoltenberg on Friday warned that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with Russia. "We are not part of this conflict", said NATO chief adding that NATO has "a responsibility to ensure it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine. That would be even more devastating and dangerous."

