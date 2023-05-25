US 'frustrated' As Ukraine Allegedly Used American Weapons For Attacking Russia

On Wednesday, a White House official announced that Washington is looking into claims that American military vehicles were used in attacks on Russia. The official further said that Washington has issued a warning to Ukraine and forces supporting Ukraine against using American weapons to attack Russia, Politico reported.

Two pro-Kyiv paramilitary groups ran across several settlements along Russia's Belgorod region on Monday. However, Moscow declared victory over the groups on Wednesday, killing over 70 people and destroying military equipment made in the United States that was provided to Ukraine in the form of military aid.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, hinted at 'irritation' in Washington on Wednesday by saying that the White House is "looking into those reports that the U.S. equipment and vehicles could have been involved".

“We’ve been pretty darn clear: We don’t support the use of U.S.-made equipment for attacks inside Russia … we’ve been clear about that with the Ukrainians,” Kirby said. “I won’t get into private discussions that we’re having with them. But I think we’ve been consistent about our concerns in that regard.”

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a spokesman for the Pentagon, stated on Tuesday that neither the US nor Ukraine had requested the delivery of equipment to paramilitary organisations. He also expressed skepticism about Russian stories and pictures purporting to depict automobiles built in the United States.

“I don’t know if it’s true or not, in terms of the veracity of that imagery,” said Ryder. “You’ll recall [this week] there were some bogus images of reported, alleged explosions at the Pentagon. So, you know, we just — all of us, both within the [defence department] and I’m sure in the … journalistic community, have to take a look at these things and make sure we get the facts before we make assumptions.”

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Free Russia, two organisations fighting for the establishment of a demilitarised zone on Ukraine's border, are said to solely be made up of Russian people, according to Ukraine, which has denied any involvement in the attack, Politico reported.