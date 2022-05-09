US, G7 Countries Slap Fresh Sanctions On Russia As Biden Speaks To Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Joe Biden's administration along with other G7 member states have slapped fresh sanctions on the Russian Federation in a bid to enhance Ukraine's position on the battlefield as well as at the negotiation table. The sanctions are aimed at hitting several sectors of the Russian economy, including fuel, as well as restricting Putin's allies. The punitive measures were agreed upon during a virtual meeting that also witnessed participation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to a White House statement, the US will sanction three highly viewed Russian TV Channels-Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company. Meanwhile, in the financial sector, the US has banned its citizens from providing accounting, trust, and corporate formation and management consultancy. “This action builds on previous prohibitions to restrict the export of goods related to aerospace, marine, electronics, technology, and defense and related materiel sectors of the Russian economy,” the White House said.

Today, President Biden and G7 Leaders met with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. They committed to continue efforts to support Ukraine and to build on unprecedented sanctions and export controls against Russia. https://t.co/72zPr5mvql — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 8, 2022

Plans to phase out the import of Russian oil by G7 members were also agreed upon during Sunday’s meeting. As per the statement, the US has already banned Putin's hydrocarbon imports. Now, the group agreed on reducing dependency on Russian oil and also scaling down their overall dependence on hydrocarbons. Notably, Russian fuel imports generate a revenue of US$1 billion every day.

“The United States will issue a new rule that imposes additional restrictions on Russia’s industrial sector, including a broad range of inputs and products including wood products, industrial engines, boilers, motors, fans, ventilation equipment, bulldozers, and many other items with industrial and commercial applications,” White House Statement explained.

Moscow Industrial Bank sanctioned

The economic group also expanded sanctions on Russian oligarchs and Putin’s allies. The US extended the visa restrictions to almost 2,600 Russians and Belarusian officials. “The United States issued a new visa restriction policy that applies to Russian Federation military officials and Russia-backed or Russia-installed purported authorities who are believed to have been involved in human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, or public corruption in Ukraine,” White House said. It also sanctioned eight executives from critical Sberbank, 27 executives from Russia’s Gazprom and Moscow Industrial Bank, and its ten subsidiaries.

(Image: AP)