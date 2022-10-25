US Gen Milley Holds Talks With Russian Counterpart Amid Fears Of False Flag Ops In Ukraine

The US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Mark Milley spoke with Russia’s Chief of the General Staff on October 24 in a rare call amid fears that Moscow is preparing for an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

US General Milley and Russian Army General Valery Gerasimov discussed “several security-related issues of concern” and agreed to keep lines of communication open, according to a Pentagon statement. Further details were not provided in the statement.

The call was the first between the two since May and comes just after a call between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Meanwhile, the belligerents of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been constantly engaged in trading accusations regarding the preparations of False Flag Operations amid the war.

What are False Flag Operations?

A False Flag Operation is an act committed by a party with the intent of disguising the actual source of responsibility while pinning the blame on another party. The term basically defines the act of organising attacks on themselves by the nations and making the attacks appear to be committed by enemy nations or terrorists. This gives the nation a pretext to retaliate citing the supposed attack by an enemy. It further works as a pretext for legitimising foreign military aggression. The US had warned in early February that Russia planned to use False Flag operations as a pretext to invade Ukraine, following which the Russian Federation announced a special military operation in Ukraine.

Recently, Russia accused Ukraine of planning to use “Dirty Bombs” on its own territory to subsequently pitch the blame on Moscow for carrying out such an attack. Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had made the claim to UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, iterating that he was "concerned about possible provocations by Kyiv involving the use of a dirty bomb". Russia’s claims came after Shoigu made similar accusations against Ukraine to the defence ministers of the US, France and Turkey. However, France, the UK and the US said their governments "all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, Western officials fear Russia’s accusation could be an excuse for the Kremlin to set off an attack against Ukraine, which it may claim would pre-empt a false flag operation by Ukraine. This move would also be classified as a false flag operation by Russia to further its war in the country.

Image: AP