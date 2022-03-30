As the Russia-Ukraine war stepped into day 35, a top US General touted that an intelligence gap "could be" responsible for Washington to "overestimate" Moscow's offensive capabilities and underestimate Ukraine's defence. Testifying at a Senate Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, US' European Command chief General Tod Wolters was responding to Senator Roger Wicker (a Mississippi Republican) when he asked if there was in fact a hole in the intel gathering. "There could be," General Wolters said.

"As we've always done in the past when this crisis is over with, we will accomplish a comprehensive after-action review in all domains and in all departments and find out where our weak areas were and make sure we can find ways to improve, and this could be one of those areas," US General Wolters explained, as quoted by CNN.

It is to mention that while US intelligence was spot on predicting the Russian invasion, General Wolters' statement contradicts what US intelligence officials had assessed in the early days of the war. The Pentagon was unable to figure out the underperformance of Russia's military.

'Bad assessment'

Soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine, the US had warned that the country-wide assault could lead to the fall of Kyiv "within days." However, strong Ukrainian resistance has largely thwarted the invaders' plans to capture the capital even after about two months into the war. Meanwhile, the Russians, as flagged by both the US and UK experts, are currently beleaguered by logistical and sustainability issues apart from the sturdy counter from Ukraine forces.

At the hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month, Director of US National Intelligence Avril Haines stated that the US intel had assessed that ahead of the attack Putin too was "underestimating" Ukraine's defence capabilities. Further, the logistical and sustainment problems among Russian troops too remained unforeseen. "We did not do as well in terms of predicting the military challenges that he (Putin) has encountered with his own military," Haines had said. Head of American Defence Intelligence Agency Lt. General Scott Berrier acknowledged US' lag in picturing Ukrainian defence. He explained Kyiv was "not ready as I thought they should be...that was a bad assessment on my part because they have fought bravely and honorably."

In another show of power and solidarity for the people in Ukraine, the President of the embattled ex-Soviet nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused US' offer to help him flee during the earlier days of the war. Zelenskyy instead urged his European neighbours and America to extend weapon support to help Ukraine defend itself.

Russia to 'drastically reduce' assault on Ukraine's key cities

After a month into the war, peace talk negotiations held on Tuesday saw a somewhat fruitful outcome, with Russia stating it would "drastically reduce" military assault in Kyiv and Chernihiv. However, US officials told CNN that it was a part of a major strategic shift by Moscow to focus on the "liberation" of the eastern part of Ukraine, Donbass.

Previously, Russia in a first-ever detailed public remark had asserted that the Russian military will now focus on east Ukraine as the "first stage of military operations" now seem to be over. Indicating a strategy shift, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said, the primary target will now be "liberating" eastern Ukraine after Russia succeeded in "substantially reducing" the combat capacity of Kyiv.

(Image: AP)