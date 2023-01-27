US Has Key To Ending Ukraine Conflict But Is Keen In Pumping More Weapons, Says Russia

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has the key to putting an end to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine "by directing" Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government to negotiate but his administration isn't willing to use it, Russia's President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Addressing a state press conference on January 27, Peskov iterated that Kyiv's ally, supplying weapons to exacerbate the war, could in fact "end it quickly" if it wanted to by "directing Kyiv" to make settlements.

"The key to the Kyiv regime is largely in the hands of Washington," he said. However, the country [US] is "pumping weapons into Ukraine" instead," said Kremlin's spokesperson Peskov on Friday, speaking to reporters. “Now we see that the current White House leader does not want to use this key. On the contrary, he chooses the path of further pumping weapons into Ukraine,” he further iterated.

Conflict 'developing in an upward spiral': Peskov

Peskov had earlier warned that the M1 Abrams tanks and Leopard shipments would be a waste of funds as Russia's forces will destroy them in Ukraine like the other weaponry. These tanks will "burn," warned Putin's spokesperson, adding that this military shipment also implies Alliance's “direct involvement in the conflict." The Kremlin questioned NATO's weapons entering the war, asserting that the conflict is escalating as foreign countries' involvement was increasing by the day. "Indeed, it [conflict] is developing in an upward spiral. We see the growing indirect and sometimes direct involvement of NATO countries in this conflict," Peskov noted.

The latter reminded that the conflict could be swiftly ended should the Biden administration slam Ukraine's breach of the Minsk agreement and take into account Russian interests. He was referring to international recognition of the four Russian-annexed Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Russia's President Putin had earlier declared that the “four new regions” of Ukraine occupied by his military are Russian and that its people are “our citizens forever”. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin had iterated in a televised speech. “We will defend our land with all our strength and all our means,” Russia's President had noted, adding that Ukraine's regime must "immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiation table”.