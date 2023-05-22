'US Has No Interest In Peace' Says Russian Ambassador To Washington

In the latest Russia-Ukraine war, one of the Russian envoys has stated that the US has "no interest in peace", reported TASS News agency. The statement by the Russian ambassador comes after several leaders met on the global forum in Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) Summit.

On the social media platform, Telegram, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said, on Sunday, "Washington’s approval of Ukraine’s strike on Crimea with Western weapons indicates that the US has no interest in peace." Taking to Twitter, the Russian Embassy in the USA wrote, "Anatoly Antonov: Washington completely subordinated the G7 members to its own policy regarding the conflict in Ukraine. The United States has never been interested in peace and has only wanted a strategic defeat for Russia."

Russian Envoy lambasts Washington, after G7 meeting

While addressing the question on Ukraine's situation in G7, Antonov said, " Washington has totally bent G7 members to its will in regards to the conflict in Ukraine. Moreover, it has seriously tightened its approaches to two important issues." Further, he added, "I am referring to the handover of F-16 planes to the Kyiv regime, as well as unconditional approval of strikes on Crimea with American and other Western weapons. Such steps once again make it clear that the US has never been interested in peace."

The Russian delegate added that Moscow would view these strikes on Crimea "as an attack on any other region of the Russian Federation," and called on the US to consider potential response measures from Russia.

Antonov also asserted that Ukraine lacks the infrastructure to use F-16 planes, as well as the required number of pilots and maintenance crews. Earlier, US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima that the US and its allies will start training Ukrainian pilots in the use of F-16 fighters.

Previously, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US and its allies will discuss which states exactly will send F-16 planes to Ukraine. He also noted that F-16s are not on the list of priority shipments for preparation of Kyiv’s counteroffensive.