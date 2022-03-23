The United States President Joe Biden's administration has not witnessed China providing military equipment to Russia since his conversation with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday. As the Russia-Ukraine war now nears an entire month, Sullivan said in the press briefing that since Biden and Putin spoke last Friday, China was not seen delivering any assistance to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, US officials had said that Moscow had requested Beijing for food and ammunition assistance for Russian forces.

Sullivan said, “I can't make predictions going forward. What I can tell you is we have not seen since those meetings or since the President's conversation with Xi, the provision of military equipment by China to Russia, but of course, this is something we are monitoring closely.”

“We will continue to monitor it. And the President made clear to President Xi the implications and consequences of any such provision of equipment and they very well understand,” he also told the reporters on Tuesday.

CNN had reported citing two US officials that Russia requested military support and economic assistance support from China. It is also pertinent to note that even though Russia is presently on the receiving end of the West’s brutal criticism for waging a war in Ukraine, China has conveyed some sort of openness to offering help to Russia. However, both China and Russia had denied having any such requests.

Following the media report, US President Biden spoke on the telephone with Xi Jinping seeking to dissuade the Chinese President from assisting Russia. During the 110-minute call between both leaders, Biden warned Jinping of the “implications and consequences” for Beijing if it decided to support Moscow.

China appears to distance itself from Russia: Reports

Meanwhile, China is appearing to quietly distance itself from sanctions-hit Moscow as the US and its allies have taken action against the war in Kyiv. Earlier last month, Russia and China had proclaimed that their bilateral ties had “no limits” before Moscow announced its military operation in Ukraine. Now, even though Beijing has publicly refused to condemn the Russia-Ukraine war, it wants to avoid any impact by the West’s sanctions on Moscow.

China has also repeatedly denounced imposing sanctions on Russia as a way of resolving the crisis, stated CNN. Additionally, the media outlet stated that Chinese companies fear that they would face US sanctions over Beijing’s ties with Russia. These concerns have reportedly contributed to an epic sell-off in Chinese stocks in recent days. However, that slump was finally reversed last week when Beijing pledged that it would pursue policies to boost its sputtering economy and retain the stability of financial markets.

(Image: AP)