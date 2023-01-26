US Has Urged Israel To Send Old Hawk Anti-aircraft Missiles To Ukraine Amid War: Report

The Biden administration has made a request to the Israeli government to provide Ukraine with old Hawk missiles that are currently in storage, according to a report from Axios. This request comes as Ukraine continues to face threats from Russian military aggression. It has repeatedly asked Western countries for weapons to help defend itself.

Israel is reluctant to send advanced weaponry to Ukraine, as such a move could harm Israel-Russia ties. Maintaining a good relationship with Russia is important for Israel as Russia practically controls the Syrian airspace and Israel needs a green-light from Russia to carry out its strikes in Syria. The Hawk system, which was purchased by Israel from the United States in the 1960s, was once state-of-the-art technology and helped defend against Egyptian and Syrian airstrikes.

US made the request to Israel two weeks ago

However, in recent years, Israel has shifted to other systems like the Patriot battery and its own Iron Dome and Arrow defensive systems. The Israeli military took the Hawk system out of service a decade ago, yet a significant number of batteries and interceptors remain in storage. According to sources mentioned in the Axios report, the US Department of Defense made the request to the Israeli Defense Ministry two weeks ago, seeking the Hawk systems in storage in order to transfer them to Ukraine. Similar requests were also made to other countries that have the system in active service or storage, as per the report.

The Israeli Defense Ministry is yet to make a decision on the request. Israel has stated every request for military aid is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. They have, however, emphasized that the country's policy of not providing weapons systems to Ukraine remains unchanged. In a recent speech, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mentioned the Hawk missiles and the role they played in helping Israel defend itself in past conflicts. "Now, the Hawks are no longer state-of-the-art technology. But they can still help a besieged democracy defend itself," he added.

Israel apparently told Washington DC that the Hawk systems are obsolete, however, an Israeli official told Axios that this statement isn't entirely accurate as they can be refurbished. It is worth flagging that whilst Israel isn't supplying arms to Ukraine, the US is sending artillery shells to Ukraine out of its stockpile in Israel, as per a report from New York Times. It must be mentioned that these stockpiles were primarily meant to be used by the US in the case of an emergency conflict in the Middle east.

A quick glance at Hawk anti-aircraft missiles

The Hawk (Homing All the Way Killer) is a US-made anti-aircraft missile system that was first developed and produced by Raytheon in the 1950s. It is a surface-to-air missile system that is designed to engage and destroy enemy aircraft and missiles at ranges of up to 30 miles. The Hawk system is known for its high accuracy and reliability, as well as its ability to engage multiple targets simultaneously.

The system consists of a radar, launcher, and missiles. The radar detects and tracks incoming aircraft and missiles, while the launcher is used to fire the missiles. The Hawk missiles themselves are equipped with semi-active radar homing, which means they are guided to their target by the radar on the launcher, rather than by an onboard radar system. The Hawk system has been used by several countries worldwide, including the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.

The Hawk system has been used in various conflicts and has proven to be effective in both air defense and ground attack roles. It was used by the U.S. military in the Vietnam War and by the UK during the Falklands War. It was also used by Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War and by Israel during the Six-Day War and Yom Kippur War. The Hawk system has undergone several upgrades and modernization over the years. The most recent version, the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel, features an upgraded radar and improved software, making it more effective against modern, low-flying aircraft and cruise missiles. Despite its age, the Hawk system can still help Ukraine.