US Hasn't Seen 'signs Of Real Seriousness' From Russia On Ukraine Peace Efforts: Blinken

After one month of Russian aggression in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted that Russia has shown no real sincerity about pursuing peace in Ukraine. His statement comes as there were rumours that Russia and Ukraine have made considerable progress toward a peace agreement at talks in Istanbul on Tuesday. During a press conference in Morocco, Blinken stated that the US has seen no indication that Russia and Ukraine are going forward in an effective way.

Blinken's remarks came just hours after Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Russia will fundamentally reduce military activity in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, and that both sides are making progress toward a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. The State Secretary has urged the Russian side to end the aggression now and pull back its forces.

Announced pullbacks may be intended to 'deflect and deceive': Blinken

On Tuesday, Blinken suggested that the announced pullbacks in Kyiv and Chernihiv may be intended to "deflect and deceive" from Russia's true objectives. He even stated that what Russia says and what Russia does are two different things. Despite Blinken's doubts about Russia's activities, two senior US officials told CNN onTuesday that Russian forces are starting to retreat from near Kyiv and that markets reacted positively to reports that Russia and Ukraine were making headway in their negotiations, according to Forbes. During their Tuesday discussion, Mykhailo Podolyak, who is one of Ukraine's negotiators, said that the two sides made progress toward negotiations on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia unjustly invaded from Ukraine in 2014.

Blinken: US has no strategy for regime change in Russia after Biden's remark

After Biden claimed that Putin "cannot remain in power", Blinken stated that the US has no strategy for regime change in Russia. During a visit to Jerusalem, Blinken said that he believes the president emphasised the point that President Putin cannot be allowed to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else, according to CGTN. President Biden's remark also prompted a response from the Kremlin, which stated that Biden has no say in whether Putin should remain in power or not.

Image: AP