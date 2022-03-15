US Highlights Russian Aggression In Georgia & Moldova At UNSC: "Russia Deployed Forces"

The United States has highlighted ongoing Russia's advancement in Georgia and Moldova during the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the region on Monday. While speaking about the illegal activities of Russia in both Georgia and Moldova, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills, accused Moscow of deploying its forces in the region.

According to Mills, Russia has not informed the host countries before deploying their forces in their territory. "We must not forget that Russia continues to occupy parts of Georgia. It also maintains its forces in Moldova without host government consent. We welcome the continued commitment of the OSCE to seek a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Georgia, including by co-chairing the Geneva International Discussion," he said.

Russia continues to occupy parts of Georgia and it also maintains its force in Moldova without host govt concern. US reaffirms its strong & unwavering commitment to OSEC's special monitoring mission that is forced to temporarily suspend its work in Ukraine: United States in UNSC pic.twitter.com/syA1MRpNBc — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

"We regret that Russia has not fulfilled its obligation and its commitments under the 2008 ceasefire agreement, including withdrawal of troops to pre-conflict positions," he added.

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Underlying the current situation in Ukraine, two former Soviet republics-- Georgia and Moldova-- have recently applied for European Union (EU) membership.

"We want to live in peace," says Moldova's President

While signing the application for the membership of the block, Georgia Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said it was a historical day for the former Soviet republic of Georgia."It is a historic day for Georgia -- we are signing an Application for EU Membership on behalf of the country. Application for EU Membership is yet another milestone on the path of European integration of Georgia -- it is a stage, which turns a new page in our history and continues the effort of our ancestors, which is aimed at the accession of Georgia into a common European family," he said.

Notably, Georgia has a nearly 900-km-long border with southern Russia while Moldova shares a roughly 1,200-kilometer border with Ukraine. After Russia launched a "military operation" on February 24, both the countries approached the European Union for membership. Meanwhile, while signing a similar application for membership, Moldova's President Maia Sandu said that the country had signed "a request to join the European Union" as she wanted to live with peace.

"We want to live in peace, prosperity, be part of the free world," she said. "While some decisions take time, others must be made quickly and decisively, and taking advantage of the opportunities that come with a changing world." Earlier than these two countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the same application.

With inputs from ANI

