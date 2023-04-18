US Hits Back At Brazil's Lula, Accuses Him Of 'parroting Russian And Chinese Propaganda'

The White House has condemned Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's recent comments accusing the United States of "encouraging" the war in Ukraine. According ro a report from Euro News, Lula made the remarks after returning from a visit to China over the weekend, where he called on the US to prioritise peace in Ukraine. During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Brazil, Lula was thanked by Lavrov for Brazil's efforts. In response, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby accused Lula of "parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda."

Lula, positioning himself as a mediator for peace talks to resolve the conflict, asserted over the weekend that "the United States needs to cease its encouragement of war and instead prioritize discussions on peace." His statement followed a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as China had published a peace plan in February that did not explicitly call for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. In February of the previous year, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, resulting in the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia is rather happy with Brazilian President's comments

During his visit to Brasilia on Monday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed gratitude to Brazil for their comprehension of the underlying causes of the situation in Ukraine. Lavrov stated, "We appreciate their willingness to contribute to finding a resolution to this situation." In response, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismissed Lula's comments as "misguided" and accused him of suggesting that the United States and Europe are not interested in peace or share responsibility for the war.

"I don't know how or why he reached that conclusion but I do not agree at all," said Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, in response to Kirby's comments. Unlike Western countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia, Brazil has refrained from joining in such measures and has also declined requests to provide ammunition to Ukraine. While Brazil has been advocating for peace talks, Ukraine and its allies argue that an immediate ceasefire would enable Russia to maintain control over territory it unlawfully acquired through the use of force. It is clear that Lula's comments have impacted ties between US and Brazil.