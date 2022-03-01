US Hits Out At Human Rights Abuses In Ukraine, Calls On UNHRC To Hold Russia Accountable

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken derided Russian assaults on civilian infrastructure and its human rights violations in Ukraine after bombs hit hospitals and schools, warning that the Russian offensive was getting worse.

“We must send a resolute and unified message that President Putin should unconditionally stop his war of choice,” the US Secretary asserted.

"One can reasonably ask whether a UN member state [Russia] that tries to take over another UN member state [Ukraine], while committing horrific human rights abuses and causing massive humanitarian suffering, should be allowed to remain on this Council,” said Blinken. At the Council's 49th regular session, the US Secretary of State demanded that Moscow be immediately removed from the permanent membership on the UN council.

The meeting was held on March 1 after the President of the Council, Federico Villegas, Ukraine, told the members that he had received a request from Kyiv, urging the Council to hold an urgent debate on the “situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression.”

Blinken on Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified 'war of choice'

Blnken defiantly rebuked Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine, and noted the reports of human rights abuses within Ukraine, a sovereign country.

“Let there be no confusion: Russia attacked Ukraine because Ukraine dared to pursue a democratic path. Russia’s invasion has damaged and destroyed schools, hospitals, radio stations, and homes, killing and injuring civilians, including children,” he told the UN Human Rights Council at the Council’s 49th regular session.

Blinken said that the threat posed by Russia on Ukraine “is far from the only part of the world where the Council’s attention is needed.” He demanded Russia must be held accountable under the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for human rights violations and abuses and war atrocities.

Earlier today, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional speech to the European Parliament, saying that European Union must prove that it sides with Ukraine in the war as his country has been left alone. He had also signed an official request to join the bloc, a request the EU swiftly accepted.

Ukraine's leader appealed to the West that he had shown strength in his country's fight for survival to be "equal" members of Europe. “Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness (sic),” he said in Ukrainian in a speech translated to English by a translator who was in tears. EU lawmakers who wore #standwithUkraine t-shirts gave a standing ovation to Ukraine's leader.

“The message from Europe is clear. We will stand up, we will not look away when those fighting in the street for our values stand down Putin’s war machine,” meanwhile EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said at the meeting.