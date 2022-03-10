The US House of Representatives approved a huge spending bill that would deliver $13.6 billion aid to war-ravaged Ukraine and its European allies. The decision was taken on Wednesday, March 9, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly reject their proposal to incorporate new funds to combat COVID-19. Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to forgo the bill's $15.6 billion for fighting the pandemic, a move she described as "heartbreaking" and which meant defeat for President Joe Biden and party leaders' top priority. The funds were mostly to boost US vaccine, treatment, and test supplies as well as to fight the deadly virus across the world.

"We have got a war going on in Ukraine and we have important work that is being done here," Pelosi stated, as per the Associated Press (AP). She stated that because her party is split 50-50 in the Senate and needs at least 10 Republican votes to advance legislation, Democrats must be willing to compromise. The overall bill was approved by the House in two separate votes. The measure's security programmes were approved by a vote of 361-69, but the rest was passed by a vote of 260-171, with the majority of Republicans choosing to vote against it.

In retaliation to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, the US spent $6.5 billion on sending troops and weaponry to Eastern Europe and equipping allied forces there. Another $6.8 billion was allocated for refugees and providing economic assistance to partners, as well as to assist federal agencies in enforcing economic sanctions against Russia and defending against cyber threats at home. US House Speaker Pelosi claimed that she spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday and talked about the weaponry and other support his country requires, amid "Putin's crimes against humanity."

The US bans Russian oil imports

Earlier on Tuesday, March 8, President Joe Biden-led US administration decided to ban Russian oil imports amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade association, the US imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil and 500,000 BPD of various petroleum products from Russia in 2021. This accounted for 3% of total crude oil imports into the United States and 1% of total crude oil processed by US refineries.

Image: AP