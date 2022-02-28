US: Hundreds Rally In Support Of Ukraine Outside White House, Urge Putin To 'stop War'

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the White House to hold a pro-Ukraine rally on Sunday, urging the Russian President Vladimir Putin to revoke the "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine. The demonstrators also urged US President Joe Biden's administration to take "stronger measures" against Russian President Vladimir Putin as the situation continued to deteriorate in the ex-Soviet nation.

Apart from Washington DC, several other cities in the US have witnessed pro-Ukraine rallies throughout the weekend as Russian forces advanced closer to Kyiv. As per CNN, crowds amassed in cities of Atlanta, San Francisco, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, New York, and more. Ukrainians in New York stayed up for three days in a row participating in a rally at Times Square, praying for their friends and family stranded in the war-torn country. "I think the whole world right now needs to unite," Ladygina, a Ukrainian in New York, told CNN while stating that the peace situation is extremely "fragile."

Since the war broke out in Ukraine, with Russian forces arbitrarily bombing residential and commercial infrastructures in the eastern part of the former Soviet country, airspaces have been closed leaving thousands stranded amid the conflict. However, as per United Nations' figures, hundreds of thousands have already fled their homes and remain internally displaced as the Russian assault began early last Thursday. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the country's army have projected a fierce resistance to the Russian forces.

[Pro-Ukrainian rally in front of White House, Washington DC, United States. Image: ANI]

As per Ukrainian Defence Ministry, nearly 4,500 Russian soldiers have been killed and over 200 taken as war prisoners on the fourth day of the unabated, all-out war. While Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, remained under curfew and protected by Ukrainian troops, street fights erupted between pro-Russian "sabotage groups" and Ukrainians in the second largest city Kharkiv. Meanwhile, Zelensky has ordered mass mobilisation further calling on all Ukrainians to "come back and defend" their country. "Each Ukrainian should keep one thing in mind: if you can stop and destroy the occupiers, do it," Zelensky said in a public address on Sunday.

Anti-war demonstrations erupt in Russia

On February 24, Russian President Putin announced a full-scale military operation on Ukraine aiming to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukrainian territories. Subsequently, Russian citizens launched anti-war demonstrations, resenting Putin's decision to invade its western neighbour. Protests broke out in the streets of Moscow St. Petersburg and several other cities in Russia amid ominous threats by Putin. However, the public outcry against Moscow was met with sporadic arrests. On Sunday, at least 2,000 protestors were arrested in 48 cities of Russia, OVD-Info monitor reported. Russian police have so far detained more than 5,500 people participating in the protests with anti-war and peace slogans.

(Image: AP)