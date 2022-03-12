The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced a slew of fresh sanctions against Russian elites, oligarchs, and political and national security leaders who have backed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The measures include designating regime elites and corporate leaders who are associates and enablers of the Russian regime, including three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitriy Peskov. The others against whom sanctions have been imposed include Russian business magnate and Kremlin insider Viktor Vekselberg, as well as the Management Board of the sanctioned VTB Bank, the OFAC stated in a press release.

The OFAC will also be sanctioning 12 members of Russia's State Duma, including Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin, a permanent member of the Russian Security Council. In keeping with G7 leaders' declaration, the OFAC is also issuing guidelines to safeguard against potential attempts to utilise virtual currency to avoid US sanctions imposed on Russia. All of these moves are in addition to President Joe Biden's new Executive Order, which imposes significant import and export restrictions on Russia, including the export of US banknotes.

US Treasury Department continues to hold Russian officials accountable for invasion

Janet L Yellen, secretary of the OFAC, stated that the treasury continues to hold Russian officials accountable for backing Putin's 'unlawful and unprovoked' war against Ukraine.

"The latest measures also isolate the severely damaged Russian economy by prohibiting trade in products that are key to the economic and financial interests of all Russian elites," he stated in the press release.

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov was sanctioned by the US State Department. Peskov was named under Executive Order (EO) 14024 for being or having been a Russian Federation government official (GoR). He has also been sanctioned by Australia, Canada, and the European Union (EU).

Peskov's family targetted by new sanctions

The new sanctions imposed by the OFAC include Peskov’s wife, Tatiana Aleksandrovna Navka and their two adult children. Besides, at least ten members of VTB Bank's management board were also sanctioned by the OFAC.

As per the release, all ten members came under the radar of sanction for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of the GoR, as well as for operating or having operated in the Russian Federation's financial services sector.

Notably, several countries including, the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the European Union, have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

(Image: AP)