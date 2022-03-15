US Imposes Sanctions On 11 High-ranking Russian Defence Officials Amid Moscow-Kyiv War

Amid the devastating developments in Ukraine in the face of a full-scale military attack by Russia, the United States Department of State on Monday announced that new sanctions have been imposed against 11 high-ranking Russian military as well as military-industrial figures, including Russian National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation head Dmitry Shugayev, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev, and other eight Russian Deputy Defence Ministers.

The sanctions list means that sanctioned figures' all assets in the United States are frozen, and US individuals and corporations are prohibited from doing business with people on the list, citing a statement from the Department of State, TASS reported.

Eleven Russian defence officials sanctioned by US

According to the statement, the department asserted that “the world has watched in horror” as Russia launched an unprovoked, deliberate, and unjustifiable invasion against Ukraine. “Today, the Department of State is continuing to impose severe costs on Russian defence leaders". It went on to say, “The following 11 individuals are being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i), as persons who operate or have operated in the defence and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy,” Tass reported.

It is worth noting that Russian Deputy Defence Ministers Alexey Krivoruchko, Timur Ivanov, Yunus-Bek Evkurov, Dmitry Bulgakov, Yury Sadovenko, Nikolay Pankov, Ruslan Tsalikov, as well as Gennady Zhidko are among those targeted by the department.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine commenced on February 24, dozens of nations, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia, have imposed economic sanctions and travel restrictions against Moscow.

US sanctioned Russian elites, oligarchs, political and national security officials

In addition to this, last week, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department had issued a series of additional sanctions targeting Russian elites, oligarchs, as well as political and national security officials who supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.



The sanctions include government elites and corporate executives who are allies and accomplices of the Russian government, notably three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitriy Peskov. In a press statement, the OFAC said that sanctions had been imposed against Russian business mogul and Kremlin insider Viktor Vekselberg, as well as the Management Board of the sanctioned VTB Bank. Further, twelve members of Russia's State Duma, including Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin, a permanent member of the Russian Security Council, would be sanctioned by the OFAC.

