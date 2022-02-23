US Imposes Sanctions On Russian Financing & Oligarchs But Rules Out Fighting Militarily

Deeming that Russia had invaded Ukraine by recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries and sending in troops there, United States (US) President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs. Declaring that Russia has flagrantly violated international law, and calling it the 'beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine' Biden warned more sanctions would be forthcoming if the invasion escalates, but declared that America has no intention of fighting Russia militarily.

Adressing the press from the White House, the US President announced, "Today, I am announcing the first tranche of sanctions to impose cost on Russia in response to their actions. These have been closely coordinated with our allies and partners and we will continue to escalate the sanctions. We are implementing full blocking sanctions on two large financial institutions, VEB and Russia’s military bank. Sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt. That means we have cut off Russia's government from western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West. It cannot trade-in its new debt in our markets and European markets."

'The beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine': US President Joe Biden

"Last night, Putin authorised Russian forces to deploy into these regions. Today he asserted that these regions actually extend deeper into two areas he has recognised, claiming the larger is under the jurisdiction of the Ukraine Government. He is setting up a rationale to take up more territories by force. This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," he added.

Announcing that the US is going to impose sanctions against Russia, President Biden stated, "I am going to begin sanctions in response, far beyond steps we and our allies implemented in 2014. If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as per the sanctions. Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called 'countries' on territory that belonged to his neighbors? This (Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizes independence of Ukraine breakaway regions) is a flagrant violation of international law. We going to judge Russia by its action, not words... I hope diplomacy is still available."

Escalating his attack further on his Russian counterpart, President Biden further said, "Over the last few months we coordinated with our neighbours and allies around to prepare a response. I have told Putin to his face a month ago that we will act together, the moment Russia would move against Ukraine, which now Russia has undeniably moved against Ukraine by declaring these independent states."

He made clear that America doesn't intend to fight Russia militarily but will defend every inch of NATO territory. Accordingly, Biden announced that the US would continue defensively supporting Ukraine, will reinforce NATO, and will move its Europe-based troops to strengthen its Baltic allies.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

In the latest update, as the conflict between Russia-Ukraine intensifies, Russian lawmakers on Tuesday gave President Vladimir Putin the permission to use military force outside the country — a move that could preface a broader attack on Ukraine after the US said an invasion was already underway there.

Several European leaders said earlier in the day that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognised their independence. But it was unclear how large the movements were, and Ukraine and its Western allies have said Russian troops have been fighting in the region since the separatist conflict erupted in 2014. Moscow, however, has denied the allegations.