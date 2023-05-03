US In Talks To Deploy Troops To NATO's Newest Member Finland, Claims Report

The United States and Finland are reportedly in talks over a Defence Co-operation Agreement (DCA) that would allow for the deployment of US troops to the new NATO member. Finland joined the alliance last month after Turkey approved its membership.

Mikael Antell, serving as the deputy director-general for political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, has stated that the agreement is intended to strengthen Finland's deterrent and defence capacities through US presence and advanced stationing of defence equipment, reported Helsingin Sanomat (HS) newspaper.

“The most important thing is that the agreement enables smooth co-operation with the United States in all security situations and also at short notice,” he told HS. The DCA would make it feasible for US troops to enter and remain there, for equipment to be stored in advance, and for potential infrastructure developments to be made thanks to money given to the Pentagon by the US legislature, he further stated.

Potential centre for F-35 fighter jet maintenance: Antell

The agreement might open up investment opportunities in Finland, but Antell noted that it was "too early to speculate" on specific investments. He did, however, make the suggestion that this might resemble the funding of a centre for F-35 fighter jet maintenance. The diplomat also emphasised that the US is presently working to operate on the idea of rotation, which entails moving soldiers in and out for different lengths of time, rather than striving for a permanent presence in the nation, RT reported.

The site claims that the formal negotiations between Finland and the US are anticipated to continue into the next year, following which the agreement will be subject to parliamentary review.

Similar DCAs between the US and Sweden and Denmark are now being pursued. Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US State Department, said in January that such agreements will "deepen" Washington's security co-operation with these nations and "strengthen transatlantic security".