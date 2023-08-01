US Inks Deal With Bulgaria, South Korea To Supply 155mm Ammunition To Ukraine Amid War

The United States is seeking to enhance the supply of the crucial 155mm ammunition to Ukraine to bolter the ongoing counteroffensive against the Russian positions. The Biden administration has signed joint agreements with Bulgaria and South Korea to replenish the depleting shells for Ukraine's military and is also negotiating with Japan, according to reports. The US will deliver more 155mm calibre shells which are used by Ukraine's forces in the howitzers that are deployed on the frontlines.

US to ramp up production of 'crucial munitions'

The US plans to ramp up the production of the crucial munitions for Ukraine in the next two years, officials familiar with the development told the paper FT. Biden administration has been aware of Ukraine's depleting ammunition stockpile as its forces continue to ward off the Russian assaults and reclaim the occupied territories. “I personally sit in my office every morning and spend 30 minutes on 155[mm] ammunition,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan was quoted as saying at the Aspen Security Forum, last month.

“We are actively working as rapidly as possible to build out the production lines for 155. We do not want to lose a day and there is not a tool, authority or dollar that we’re going to set on the sidelines to not being able to do that," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan added.

The Biden administration, for months, has acknowledged the shortage of shells for the Ukrainian troops on the front line due to the high burn rate of munitions as the war entered the crucial counteroffensive phase. Last week, Ukrainian artillery crews operating the Soviet-era Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) near the battered town of Bakhmut began firing rockets made in North Korea against Russian defensive positions. Most of these Soviet-designed ammunitions, that were seized by a "friendly" country before being delivered to Ukraine, are from the 1980s and 1990s.

Ukraine’s defence ministry clarified that the North Korean rockets were seized from the Russian forces. “We capture their tanks, we capture their equipment and it is very possible that this is also the result of the Ukrainian army successfully conducting a military operation,” said Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister. Meanwhile, Ukraine has also started negotiations with the US this week to reach a bilateral agreement for security guarantees that will be valid until Ukraine is officially incorporated into the Western military bloc NATO, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office announced in a statement.